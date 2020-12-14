IW Long Reads: Waiting for Biden - Six things we learnt from the Climate Ambition Summit

Marking the Paris Agreement's fifth birthday, the Climate Ambition Summit hosted by the UN alongside the UK, France, Chile and Italy saw a raft of pledges from political and business leaders alike - here are the key takeaways.

Has it really been five years? 12 December marked the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement and, as with all birthdays, once you reach a certain age, the party was a bittersweet mix of achievements celebrated, with an undeniable undercurrent of melancholy at the passage of time and the challenges not yet overcome.

That more than 75 world leaders and scores of top business executives joined the summit and came forward with new climate pledges was testament in itself to how the climate crisis has stayed at the top of the global agenda throughout this pandemic-ravaged year.

But at the same time, the virtual format and pre-selected speaker line-up arguably served to gloss over the continuing failure to bend the global emissions curve downwards and the looming diplomatic battles that could yet undermine next year's crucial COP26 Summit in Glasgow.

That said, the series of short speeches at the event did offer some crucial lessons.

1. The Paris Agreement is working as envisaged

When it was gavelled through the Paris Agreement was criticised in some quarters for its essentially voluntary nature and its failure to deliver decarbonisation plans that would keep temperature increases below 2oC.

These critiques were understandable, but they underestimated the strength of the Paris Agreement's two defining pillars: the investment signal to businesses and investors, and the ratchet mechanism that allowed for ambition to be scaled up as clean technologies and climate risks evolved.

The Climate Ambition Summit was significant because it marked the first formal point at which the ratchet mechanism was to be reviewed.

The meeting provided compelling evidence the mechanism is working, as scores of governments moved to strengthen their national climate action plans.

Commitments covering 71 countries, including all the EU member states covered by the bloc's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), were announced at the Summit or in the weeks leading up to it, while 15 countries came forward with "major increases" to their decarbonisation plans.

"The leadership and strengthened NDCs delivered at the Summit mean we are now on track to have more than 50 NDCs officially submitted by the end of 2020, boosting momentum and forging a pathway forward for others to follow in the months ahead," the UK government said.

Meanwhile, it may not have been the main focus of the Climate Ambition Summit, but there was evidence of how these national plans have been translating into meaningful action on the ground. Businesses have embraced net zero targets at an unprecedented rate over the past 18 months, and the Summit provided plenty more proof that these targets are being supported by actionable policies and meaningful investments.

For example, ahead of the Summit, the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative launched, bringing together managers with $9trn of assets under management:

• The C40 Cities group launched the Cities Race to Zero campaign, which 70 cities have already joined

• The Oneworld Alliance of 13 airlines representing 20% of global aviation announced it is investing $400m in sustainable aviation fuels over the next 20 years; and

• Tech giant Apple announced 95 of its suppliers have now committed to moving to 100% renewable energy.

The Paris Agreement may not be perfect, but it has helped deliver significant progress over the past five years.

2. Net Zero is the new normal - and it is not reserved for the 'Global North'

Central to that progress is the global pursuit of net zero emissions - a multi-billion dollar trend built on an easily overlooked clause in the text of the Paris treaty.

The Climate Ambition Summit repeatedly foregrounded how net zero targets are now the bar that countries and companies have to clear if they want their climate efforts to be taken seriously.

The UK Government confirmed that when the announcements made at or just before the Summit are combined with those expected early next year - i.e. the Biden administration's promised goal - then countries representing around 65% of global CO 2 emissions, and about 70% of the world's economy will have net zero goals in place.

Crucially, the Climate Ambition Summit provided a useful reminder that the net zero trend is not limited to industrialised nations. One of the most eye-catching new commitments was Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez pledging to significantly strengthen his country's 2030 emissions target and set a new goal for carbon neutrality by 2050.

Barbados' PM Mia Mottley committed to making the country fossil-fuel free and carbon neutral by 2030, saying: "By 2030, most Barbadians will have solar panels on their roof and an electric vehicle in their garage."

Net zero is increasingly the new normal and the trend feels irreversible. Policymakers, businesses and investors will react accordingly, as the stranded asset risks faced by carbon intensive developers become ever more acute.

Encouragingly, the Climate Ambition Summit also provided evidence of how the first wave of net zero targets are being translated into short and medium term policy action.

The strengthening of 2030 emissions targets from the UK and EU demonstrated how long term goals can have short term impacts - a point further underlined by the UK Government's publication today of a sweeping new strategy for decarbonising the country's energy system.

3. Fossil fuel financing is the next big benchmark

Net zero targets are, of course, only useful if they rapidly shift investment flows away from fossil fuels and towards clean technology alternatives.

As such, there were two hugely significant announcements at the Summit that herald the next big test for government's climate ambitions: one from an industrialised nation and the other from a major developing economy.

The UK kicked off the meeting with its long awaited pledge to end overseas financing of fossil fuel projects, and then Pakistan PM Imran Khan delivered a surprise moratorium on new coal power plants.

Between them, the two nations offered a template for how the clean energy transition can be accelerated, not just through renewables investment, but through a deliberate refusal to finance carbon intensive projects.

Expect fossil fuel financing commitments - and in particular coal phase-outs - to become a big and realistic ask of governments in the run up to the COP26 Summit.

4. Momentum may be building, but big barriers remain

And that is arguably where the good news ended. The Summit was bookended by speeches from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and COP26 President Alok Sharma that were bluntly realistic.

Guterres was uncompromising in his warning that "we are still not going in the right direction" and rightly branded the move by G20 nations to spend more that 50% of their Covid-19 stimulus packages on polluting business as usual projects as "unacceptable".

Sharma was similarly downbeat in his closing address, warning that if people ask "if have we done enough to put the world on track to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, and protect people and nature from the effects of climate change? [Then] we must be honest with ourselves, the answer to that, is currently: no".

Perhaps the biggest concern was the continuing lack of meaningful progress on the three areas that have the potential to seriously derail the COP26 Summit: climate funding for developing nations, carbon market governance, and the failure of some carbon intensive nations to deliver credible decarbonisation strategies.

Several leaders from poorer nations used the platform to warn yet again that they are not being provided with the promised financial resources required to bolster their climate resilience and accelerate their decarbonisation efforts. They were met with a welcome promise of a €500m increase in climate funding from Germany, but very little else.

Worsening tensions over climate funding look set to be a feature of the run-up to COP26. Meanwhile, the UK's recent cuts to its Overseas Development Aid budget have been noted by climate diplomats around the world.

Additionally, the UN's decision to only allow speakers who had significant new pledges to announce may have ramped up the peer pressure on those governments that are yet to submit credible new NDCs.

But it also served to highlight the fast widening gap between those nations working to rapidly beef up their net zero transition plans and those countries that remain reluctant to follow suit.

The outlook for COP26 looks much better than it did just three months ago, with Biden's victory and the new net zero pledges from China, Japan, South Korea, and now Argentina having boosted the chances of a positive outcome. But it is still possible to envisage a scenario where petrostates refusal to strengthen their national plans, the continued deadlock over carbon market rules, and perennial rows over climate funding quickly sour proceedings.

5. A lot rests on US shaking up the dynamics of the talks

All of which means a hell of a lot rests on the shoulders of President-Elect Biden. Confirmation he intends to host a climate summit for major economies within 100 days of taking office suggests that he knows this.

It seems that Biden is prepared to use the convening power of the White House and the bully's pulpit of the presidency to ramp up pressure on laggard nations to come forward with bolder climate plans.

The combined might of the US, China and Europe should be able to secure some further pledges, but it remains a hugely complex and delicate diplomatic undertaking to corral those nations that fear the net zero transition will weaken their position under the banner of a genuinely ambitious global deal.

It is going to be fascinating to watch how Biden and his allies manage it.

6. Climate diplomacy in real life can't return fast enough

All of which raises one last crucial point: there is an argument that the coronavirus crisis has provided more time for the alliance of countries committed to the net zero transition to ramp up their ambitions and polish their diplomatic strategy.

But it is also true that the huge logistical disruption caused by the health crisis has had an impact on the long-running talks.

The virtual format and its carefully staged speeches and private zoom calls are a pale imitation of the dynamics created by real-life summits.

The pandemic is a long way from being over and it is entirely right that international meetings remain locked in a cycle of postponement, but the hope has to be that a vaccine enables a return of the face-to-face interactions and snatched meetings that are essential to the kind of high level diplomancy the climate talks require.