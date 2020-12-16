IW Long Reads: Why 2021 could be a vintage year for UK equities

After what could be described as a torrid year for UK equities, fund managers and fund buyers are predicting a huge reversal of fortunes in 2021.

According to FE Analytics, the FTSE 100 has fallen 10.7% over the year to December 14, but these numbers tell only half the story of what has happened. Prior to the relief rally in November that stemmed from the successful trials of a number of vaccines, the index of the UK's largest 100 companies had fallen 24%.

However, a bounce over 12% in the month of November softened the blow somewhat and as a result investors are entering next year in a generally bullish mood.

"We are enormously encouraged by the outlook for UK equities," says Jeremy Hewlett, portfolio manager of the Mirabaud UK Equity Alpha fund. "In the not-too-distant future, Covid's disruptions to UK economic activity will have proved temporary - ending through a vaccine and effective herd immunity.

"Furthermore, by the end of this year, the uncertainty around Brexit will have been removed - we believe a ‘no deal' outcome has lost its propensity to shock - and any lingering uncertainty around the outcome of the US Presidential election will have been removed by Joe Biden's inauguration in late January."

A promising mix

For Hewlett this mix of events has given rise to an unusually promising, rich mix for UK equity stock picking.

"It is a mix of unprecedented policy stimulus, low equity pricing in aggregate, innovation and efficiency gains in working virtually, the inevitability of a V-shaped corporate profits recovery post the 25% collapse in GDP, unappealing valuations in competing asset classes and - as a reverberation of the Covid panic - mis-pricing almost everywhere," he says.

If valuations do not rise on prospects of recovery, Hewlett predicts the absolute and relative attractions and sterling cheapness will inevitably provoke international M&A activity.

"Moreover, as growth recovers, equities represent a ‘heads investors win, tails they do not lose' inflation hedge," he says. "All considered, we think 2021 will prove a vintage year and provide a bumper harvest for active UK equity stockpickers."

The value play

Chris Metcalfe

Chris Metcalfe, investment and managing director at IBOSS, says the primary case for the UK is that it is a proxy for the world's long term beleaguered value stocks.

"It depends on the cap size of course, but one of the factors the UK has been missing in the round since leaving the European Union is foreign buyers," he says. "The FTSE 100 will probably be the first port of call for a return to investing in the UK, and it is mostly a value play."

Metcalfe notes that the collapse of dividend-paying stocks inevitably affected the UK market more than its developed-world peers, with its preponderance of big oil, miners and banks.

"Short of some freak environmental disaster (on top of the pandemic) sentiment could not have been more hostile towards the UK, not even UK investors want to invest here, never mind any potential overseas buyers," he notes.

For Metcalfe it is when a country is profoundly unloved and seems "virtually uninvestable" that it becomes a buying opportunity for a medium-term investor.

"The direction of travel will change dramatically even if we see only a marginal return to pre-Covid dividend pay-out policies," he says. "We have already seen the UK outperform its peers over the very short-term, but the gap between it and other developed markets remains significant.

"Value is a vague term, and stocks can swing from growth to value over time, but the current situation is, in our opinion, the best opportunity for active managers in decades."

Stay patient

Justin Onuekwusi

While the LGIM multi-asset team currently does not have a strong view on the UK versus other developed markets, Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multi-asset funds, says while sentiment has improved, overall the market remains bearish on UK stocks.

"The asset class is under-owned by global investors which tends to be positive for investors that are willing to be patient and take non-consensus positions," he says.

To assess the overall outlook for the UK, Onuekwusi says it is important to first look backwards and understand what has driven performance of equities over the last few years.

"The UK's key overweights versus the US are in the worst-performing sectors, namely energy and financials," he says. "At the same time, its key underweight is in the best performing sector, technology."

While these weightings have hurt performance, he adds that sector effects cannot explain everything. On a dollar basis, he notes that UK sectors have tended to underperform their developed market peers, hit by country-specific events.

"Brexit newsflow has been worse than expected after the post-election optimism," he says. "In addition, earlier in the year the UK virus was perceived to be less effective early than elsewhere which has weighed on economically sensitive stocks."

In the short-term, Onuekwusi says a catalyst to keep an eye on for a turnaround in fortunes would be a quicker than expected distribution of a vaccine.

"This should mean stronger earnings being expected, which combined with short-term rates being anchored at low levels by central banks, would mean value stocks close the gap on the tech sector," he says.

Delving deep

Richard Staveley

Like Onuekwusi, Richard Staveley, manager of the Gresham House Strategic investment trust, notes the UK market has suffered from a lack of exposure to the tech sector relative to the US.

At the same time, he says it has been impacted by the long deleveraging cycle and regulatory changes affecting banking shares, alongside a large energy sector beset by environmental pressures and a depressed oil price.

"Depressed valuations also reflect the impacts of Brexit," Staveley says. "However the de-rating of large, out-of-favour sectors, such as banks, has largely played out, with many stock-specific bargains to be found in other sectors."

For Staveley, the November rally signalled the "beginning of the end" of restrictions on economic activity. He says once this is enabled by the successful roll-out of a vaccine, company management teams will be able to invest once again.

"While scarring will remain, this will be confined to narrow parts of the economy and we believe sector performance dispersion will remain," he says. "In most cases, the re-boot of company revenues in 2021 will come off smaller cost bases, amplifying profit recovery. Employees that have retained their jobs have a lot of pent-up spending to do, as indicated by the household savings ratio."

Comprising a diverse mix of companies, with a large international bias to their activities, Staveley says through "delving deeper" into UK smaller companies, investors can find a wide range of market-leading, fast-growing businesses.

"It must be remembered these companies operate within a G7 economy, a democratic, entrepreneurial country with an outstanding legal system and very high standards of corporate governance," he says. "For UK investors, matching investments to the currency in which longer-term savings plans and liabilities need to be spent appears basic common sense."

In its latest review, IBOSS's Metcalfe didn't introduce any new funds to his portfolios, having already been overweight in the UK. However, he adds that he has increased his exposure to Artemis UK Select, Polar Capital UK Value Opportunities and Franklin UK Equity Income.

"It is not about what happens in the next six months, it is about what transpires in the next few years," he says.