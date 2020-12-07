Investors flock to emerging markets to benefit from post-coronavirus recovery

In Peru, a single-A rated, medium-dated government bond yields 4% and the cost of hedging that is close to zero

Emerging markets could be set to outperform their developed counterparts as positive movements on a Covid-19 vaccine and "horrific headwinds" for western economies give investors renewed optimism on the asset class.

In the ten years to 31 December 2019, the MSCI Emerging Markets index returned 74.9%, well below that of the MSCI World index, which gained 201.2% during that period.

However, in 2020 that performance gap has closed, with the MSCI World up 11.9% and MSCI EM 11.7% higher at the time of writing (3 December).

Investors are becoming increasingly bullish over the prospects for EM moving into 2021. The most recent Bank of America global fund manager survey showed an"unambiguous rotation to EM", with about half of respondents believing the asset class will outperform in 2021. The US's S&P 500 came in second place at under 25%.

EM funds have seen an uptick in flows, with broad EM equity funds raking in £2bn between August and October, according to data from Morningstar, reversing five straight months of outflows totalling £10.5bn as investors fled risk assets after the coronavirus market sell-off.

Head of investment research at Hargreaves Lansdown Emma Wall added the investment platform had seen a pivot away from growth, tech and US funds towards EM offerings after positive vaccine news.

"If we continue to get positive news flow, I would imagine the capital allocation towards emerging markets in 2021 will be quite strong," said Wall.

Bruce Stout, manager of the £1.5bn Murray International trust, told Investment Week there were "many tailwinds for emerging markets and Asia" coming out of the Covid-19 crisis, as opposed to "some horrific headwinds for the developed world".

These, Stout explained, stem from how countries responded to the pandemic. China and most of Asia locked down to contain the virus quickly, suppressing a second wave and ensuring a swift recovery.

Their Western counterparts were slower to bring the virus under control, meaning recessions in those countries have been the deepest on record and required "whatever it takes" policies from governments and central banks to fight against economic downturns.

Stout said they would bring about "potential long-term adverse consequences".

"That debt has to be paid off and that will represent a massive drag on growth and incomes in the next five to ten years," Stout reasoned.

"Some [Asian] countries will actually grow this year, and they will not be left with a legacy of trying to fund this through higher taxes. There is much more flexibility in some emerging markets for spending growth by governments as well as on fiscal and monetary policy."

Other regions within the EM universe have been harder hit. Latin America, for instance, accounts for 8% of the world's population, yet has seen 28% of cases and 34% of deaths worldwide.

However, there are some potential silver linings on the horizon for the likes of Latam and India, said head of multi-asset income at Ninety One John Stopford.

With positive news on vaccines, Stopford said there is potential for rotation within equity markets through 2021.

A return to normality will likely lead to a strong global economic recovery, while reflation could lead to higher commodity prices, both of which would benefit the rest of EM.

"It is arguably a pretty benign environment [for EM], at least in the short term," Stopford ventured.