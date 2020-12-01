IW Long Reads: Taking the plunge - the actions needed to halt 'disturbing' biodiversity loss

We all know that climate change is now an urgent existential problem that no industry, company or individual can afford to ignore.

But it is not just high temperatures and extreme weather events that investors should be worried about. The spectrum of environmental risks that have a material impact on investment today is vast.

And while those wishing to build truly sustainable investment portfolios must have a good grasp of how each of these affects the outlook for companies and markets, one issue that has been thrust into the spotlight is biodiversity, with a growing number of asset managers now integrating this into their ESG research.

"Biodiversity refers to the delicate ecosystem services that sustain life on land and life under water, and therefore our economy and society," says John David, head of Rathbone Greenbank Investments.

As a result of humans mistreating the environment for many decades, biodiversity across the globe is now under severe threat.

According to a report published at the start of the year by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), up to one million species are currently threatened by extinction, some within just a few decades.

At the same time, the World Wildlife Fund's (WWF) Living Planet index estimates that almost 70% of global biodiversity has already been lost since 1970.

David says: "That's a truly disturbing number. Habitat clearance for agriculture has been a significant factor, along with pollution, the importation of invasive species and increased marine exploitation - they have all created a vicious cycle of biodiversity loss and climate change.

"This link has come to the fore during the current pandemic, with scientists connecting our destruction of nature to the emergence of Covid-19."

If we do not take action now, scientists predict this vicious cycle will continue unabated. Recent research published by Pictet Asset Management in partnership with Oxford Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment found that our world is facing the equivalent of upwards of 8 million km² of further pristine habitat loss if temperature rises are not kept to 1.6° above the levels seen in 1850-1900.

Fiduciary duty

Laurent Ramsey of Pictet

Laurent Ramsey, co-CEO of Pictet AM, says: "Our responsibility as managers of our clients' assets is to understand the forces that shape our world not just during the coming quarter or two, but sometimes over lifetimes."

Pictet AM has a wide range of thematic investment options looking to mitigate various ESG problems, including biodiversity. But it is not alone; other asset managers are increasingly waking up to the challenge and beginning to include biodiversity risk analysis into their ESG research.

These include both European firms such as Ossiam, global businesses such as Federated Hermes and UK industry stalwarts such as Rathbones Greenbank Investments. For example, David says Greenbank looks for "evidence of systemic investment in the promotion of conservation" as part of its ESG research.

"If the company has exposure to forest risk commodities, then we look at where best practice in sustainable sourcing is being utilised. We also integrate several more issues that are drivers of biodiversity such as climate change and pollution."

In a recent report entitled Investing for Planetary Resilience, Tribe Impact Capital outlined its own investment strategy for mitigating biodiversity loss, including investing in companies that are "at the forefront of sustainable land use".

"Examples include companies involved in sustainable forestry, natural forest restoration and/or regenerative organic agriculture. These activities help to regenerate degraded land, support biodiversity and draw carbon down into trees and soils."

Olly Hughes, managing director of forestry at Gresham House, agrees that investing in sustainable forestry is an option for investors wanting to "contribute to the regeneration of wildlife species", especially considering the growing need for timber across the world.

"Commercial forests have a measurable impact on climate, trapping CO₂ emissions that remain locked up in the end wood product, long after the timber is felled," he says.

"With timber demand set to soar as the growing global population faces a housing shortage, investors can help create something of great value to the environment - a sustainable, replenishable carbon capturing material for offsetting steel and concrete."

Sustainable forestry practices include buying deforested land and adding nutrients to it before re-planting trees, according to Michael Ackerman, CEO of specialist investment firm Ecoforests Asset Management.

"In doing so, natural water wells begin to return, and with creeks running across our plantations, plants and animals come back," he says.

"In addition, sustainable timber harvesting models are carefully structured to minimise damage to the environment. With properly managed operations, much-needed timber supplies can become available, while simultaneously protecting rainforests and biodiversity."

He notes one example of this is Costa Rica, where "a well-structured collaboration between the government, landowners and investors" has doubled the country's forest area in just 30 years.

Untapped opportunity

As countries across the globe discuss sustainable recovery plans from the Covid-19 pandemic, there is also growing political pressure to put issues such as biodiversity and climate change at the forefront.

For example, at the end of September, 75 nations signed the Leader's Pledge for Nature, which includes a 10-point action plan to do just that, while the UK government has pledged to plant 30,000 hectares of trees every year to halt biodiversity loss as part of its own Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution.

However, According to Henry Boucher, deputy CIO and co-portfolio manager of the Food & Agriculture Opportunities fund at Sarasin & Partners, there is an untapped opportunity for the UK government to step in by issuing a new type of bond.

His vision is that these so-called 'Eden bonds' would be issued by the government and sold to investors on a long-term basis to finance the purchase and rewilding of farmland in the UK. They would be structured as a lease on the land, with the government paying interest to bondholders.

"This land would then be repurchased by the government at a 'gilt-edged' fixed price in 50 years, for example," Boucher explains.

"In the meantime, the government would pay a small interest rate for the guarantee the land remains uncultivated and a local workforce is employed to manage the transition back to the wild."

He adds that while Eden bonds would require the bondholders to "work harder", they would also gain higher returns from this investment than a convention government bond (especially with the threat of negative interest rates on the horizon).

"Holders of these Eden bonds could even earn additional income by selling carbon credits and credits for providing other public goods, including the restoration of endangered species," he says.

"Given high demand for secure, positive-yielding assets, policymakers now have the opportunity to transform our approach to land use by aligning financial flows with urgently needed climate stabilisation objectives."

Measuring progress

Esmé van Herwijnen of EdenTree IM

Meanwhile, one of the key issues when it comes to biodiversity analysis, as with other less established areas of ESG research, is how to measure biodiversity risks, according to Esmé van Herwijnen, senior responsible investment analyst at EdenTree Investment Management.

"This year, we started a thematic engagement on biodiversity to establish what companies are already doing, identify best practice and encourage better disclosure," she says.

"A common comment was the challenge of measuring biodiversity. Compared to climate change, where greenhouse gas emissions are used as a universally agreed indicator, biodiversity is a local issue, and standardised indicators do not yet exist.

"This has led companies to partner with scientific and academic bodies, local experts, NGOs and wildlife groups, which can also assist with developing policies to protect biodiversity."

Van Herwijnen says investors should be asking companies for sector and commodity specific information, including details about traceability of natural resources as well as initiatives to improve biodiversity in specific supply chains.

"Certain high-risk commodities have their own certification or monitoring tools, which to a certain extent include biodiversity such as the Forest Stewardship Council for paper, the Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil or SPOTT (Sustainability Policy Transparency Toolkit) for palm oil, or Marine Stewardship Council for fisheries," she says.

However, she adds that the lack of common standards in this area makes comparisons between companies difficult.

However, there are already some ESG due diligence tools on the market that include data on a wide range of issues, including biodiversity.

An example is Landmark Information's recently launched ESG management platform RiskHorizon, which allows investors to measure a range of ESG risk factors, including biodiversity.

Simon Boyle, environmental law director at Landmark Information, said: "The Risk Horizon tool is backed up by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) that measures the risk factors within biodiversity which include ecological impacts and deforestation.

"Using an ecosystem services index under ecological resources, the tool measures the vulnerability of natural capital…that humans rely upon to support lives and livelihoods.

"Some of the indicators include projected change of biome distribution, projected change of marine biodiversity, natural capital dependency, ecological footprint, protected biome, and engagement in international environmental conventions."

The tool also measures deforestation in various countries across the globe, using such indicators as loss of virgin forest, illegal land conversion and use of timber products.

The data comes from internationally recognised benchmarks and standards, such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations and Global Forest Resources Assessment 2020, and is used to score industry sectors and countries from low to high in terms of exposure to these various risks.

Corporate action

For the larger asset managers, however, engagement and in-house assessment of biodiversity risks based on proprietary methodologies remain the best way forward.

And while many companies do not yet have detailed biodiversity policies in place, and even fewer are currently in a position to measure their impact, van Herwijnen says the results of EdenTree's engagement have been encouraging.

"For example, Carrefour has set targets to support 500 farmers in converting to organic farming methods by 2022," she notes. "It is clear from our engagements that businesses can have a beneficial impact on nature."

Sonya Likhtman, engager, EOS at Federated Hermes, adds that global biodiversity goals for 2030 and 2050 are expected to be agreed at the biodiversity COP15 in Kunming, China, next year, so companies across the globe will be forced to take action.

"Priority actions for companies include ending and reversing deforestation, supporting the transition to regenerative agricultural practices and deploying nature-based solutions to address the dual challenges of climate change and declining biodiversity. Corporate biodiversity strategies must be accompanied by strong governance frameworks and transparent reporting on progress."

The first step in solving any problem is to recognise that it does exist. In that sense, it is encouraging that biodiversity is now firmly on investor's radars and becoming part of political agendas.

Here's hoping that this positive momentum will continue unabated.