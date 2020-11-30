IW Long Reads: Seeing the forest for the trees? How sustainable sectors can make a good addition to alternative investments

Against a backdrop of prolonged equity market volatility and declining bond yields, income investors have struggled for more than a decade.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has predicted a continued rising trend for equities, despite another six months of coronavirus-induced pain for the US stock market at least, and recommends that "strategic discipline will be key to navigating episodic volatility".

China recently issued its first-ever negative rate bond, and the Bank of England's sceptre of negative interest rates has been raised for some time, with Trading Economics predicting a -0.10% base rate before the end of 2021.

Esoteric options

Amid such challenging conditions for traditional assets, is now the time to consider more esoteric options?

The 'alternatives' umbrella covers all manner of quirky ideas; fine wines and vintage cars, battery storage and caravan parks, wind and solar energy plants through to the more commonly found commodities, real estate and infrastructure alongside hedge funds and private equity.

Beyond interesting stories to tell, portfolio diversification is often the main benefit of holding alternative assets, though increasingly, a further argument stands in terms of responsible investing.

A broad-based and growing requirement for more environmentally friendly and renewable asset allocation is being promoted the world over.

The US's investment tax credit (ITC) system will see new solar projects eligible for a 26% tax break from 1 January, for example.

Whitney Voûte, head of investor relations at US Solar Fund, expects demand to continue to grow, largely due to solar's economic competitiveness, claiming it to be "the cheapest form of new build power generation in much of the US".

With its full portfolio of solar plants fully operational as of 19 November and - supported by long-term power purchase agreements, broad diversification and investment grade counterparties - she said the company was likely to hit its full target dividend cover of 5.5 cents per share next year.

If at least £60bn of dividend cuts are expected by the end of 2020, according to Link Group, equities' income crown has toppled.

Paul Flood, who runs Newton's £467m Multi-Asset Income strategy, said few equity income investors were immune to the dividend cuts witnessed this year.

His fund was hit during the sell-off in late March and, mindful of heightened valuations in certain areas of the equity markets such as the US tech giants, he had been tilting towards higher quality cyclicals.

While impossible to have predicted the coronavirus and its repercussions, the point in the market cycle had fed into the team's thinking.

Some of his alternatives disappointed during the sell-off, behaving much like the equity markets, but they too bounced back with vigour. The segment now comprises nearly 32% of his portfolio.

Renewables on point

Within alternatives, Flood is particularly keen on renewables, which make up roughly 10% of the overall strategy, favoured for being "less economically sensitive" and therefore offering some ballast to counter his equity underweight.

"Around 50% of revenues [on renewable names] are fixed and inflation-linked, so it's a fairly stable income-generating asset class. When you measure the return that we think we will get from renewables versus what we are seeing in government bonds, it looks far superior on the longer-term basis," he added.

Greencoat UK Wind held up well during the market volatility, but Flood recently trimmed the position, concerned about the risk of long-term power prices - highlighting that with alternative opportunities come alternative risks, and need to be accessed and treated accordingly.

Janus Henderson portfolio manager Dean Cheeseman, who works within the multi-asset team, also likes Greencoat.

The Core 5 Income fund currently has around 16% in alternatives - roughly twice its average since inception in 2012, when alternatives were just over 2%.

"It's been a steady increase, which was exacerbated when we realised the banks were no longer going to pay out."

He said with an income mandate, tight credit yields on corporates and sovereign bonds offering negative yields - once adjusted for inflation, adding to alternatives was the obvious path to follow.

"We had been looking at private equity, infrastructure, renewables, REITs and commercial property. Because we prefer closed-ended vehicles, which behave more like the equity wrapper rather than the underlying net asset value, [the sell-off] presented us an opportunity to top up, and a number of these have recovered strongly."

Given the widely reported issues facing the UK's commercial property sector, those favouring real assets might consider infrastructure. Cheeseman likes HICL while the Newton fund lists GCP among its top contributors.

Flood added that PFI-based infrastructure assets for toll roads, for example, had been hit by the pandemic but as the long-term revenue prospects stood up - as they did for all public sector projects given their typical contractual obligations - he saw a buying opportunity.

"Roads have been hit by the coronavirus, so we'll use this opportunity to increase our exposure in that area. Over the long term, people will continue to drive, and obviously given coronavirus most people want to travel privately rather than on public transport, so they would be a beneficiary."

Forestry key to impact investing

Another long-term asset that claims similar characteristics to infrastructure is forestry. For investors mindful of the nuances of ESG, renewable and responsible or impact investing, forestry taps right into the latter.

Canadian investment company EcoForests manages forestry plantations on behalf of investors and is a critical component to achieving the 1.5° limit on the global temperature increase.

Chief executive Michael Ackerman said the lack of correlation is down to its biological growth, which does not follow typical investment market cycles as well as offering an in-built inflation hedge, a typical characteristic of commodity investments.

Careful management of the asset - the forest - allowed a degree of flexibility in terms of when returns were delivered, he said.

Unlike other crops that are at the mercy of external forces and the resultant volatility of pricing, a carefully managed forest can produce annual yields.

"There is always the option of not harvesting. Having the choice of when to harvest means that if market prices drop, for example due to a drop in global construction demand, the harvest can be postponed to the following year, when prices recover."

While such esoteric offerings that come to market look interesting, Cheeseman prefers to invest in assets with a proven track record over a market cycle, as well as being conscious of liquidity, given the size of his funds.

"We tend to favour proven management in proven technologies. We are fully aware of the push under EU legislation to reduce the carbon footprint, so you have to increase the proportion of energy that is going to be generated from renewables… but the problem with wind and solar, for example, is that you tend to generate it when you don't need it."

Energy storage

Energy storage is crucial yet underappreciated consideration for all interested parties. As a world leader in its renewable energy ambitions, the UK faces growing pressure to protect its energy supply as its market share grows, levels of temporary excess generation will worsen.

The Gresham House Energy Storage fund is warning of "instances of more than 10GW of excess power will occur frequently within the next four years - requiring 10GW of energy storage.

In ten years, this could reach 30GW. Without the ability to store renewable energy, it is difficult to balance supply and demand effectively - meaning excess wind and solar generation produced at off-peak times of the day is essentially wasted."

Fund manager Ben Guest lauded the UK's renewable energy ambitions but said they placed more pressure on its infrastructure.

"As we generate more renewable power, the scale of battery storage needed increases. Stored energy needs to be able to come online in time to balance increases in supply and demand. Otherwise, we face an increasing risk of blackouts."

The fund, which raised £120m this week (25 November) said it had delivered its target dividend yield of 7% this year against "a tumultuous year for other income producing assets" and expected the additional funding would take its total capacity to "more than 500 MW by next summer".