Evenlode Global Income fund disposes of Disney in favour of 2020 valuation opportunities

A combination of short- and long-term factors has led Evenlode Global Income to drop the world’s second largest media conglomerate, Disney, from its portfolio, along with Hugo Boss, Informa and Sabre.

Talking to Investment Week, the £822m fund's manager Ben Peters explained that the decision factored in the short-term damage caused by the closure of its parks and resorts business, "which made up 45% of operating profit last year", and long-term structural issues.

"You really cannot argue with the strength of the Disney brand, of course. But thinking longer term, while they have had some good success with the rollout of their Disney+ service streaming video on demand, catalysed by the pandemic, we do wonder how much investment they are going to have to make in order to create the content to compete with the likes of Netflix.

"You have seen them now start to do that, which is a drain on cashflow, and combined with the media network business, which is a business in decline because of streaming video on demand, we thought there were a few too many question marks with Disney."

Luxury fashion house Hugo Boss was also dumped earlier this year despite having "no financial debt to speak of", Peters explained, because of a delayed chief executive transition and the "less attractive" direction the company is headed.

"The chief executive resigned and a new one has been appointed, but is not going to be starting for a year, which we thought was a rather long time to be waiting, particularly given the current situation.

"On top of that, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group taking a strategic position in the company [was an issue] because we think aspiring luxury brands should really be looking to control their own distribution and brand, and a department store investment would tend to pull the company towards the wholesale channel, which we think is less attractive."

Publishing and exhibitions group Informa was dropped from the Global Income fund as there are "a lot of media options out there", but remains in the UK-focused soft-closed Evenlode Income fund, while airline ticket distributor Sabre, with an "unsustainable" debt burden, was also sold.

While the impact of the pandemic led to the removal of Sabre from the fund, it had the reverse effect on another ticketing firm, CTS Eventim, which co-managers Peters and Chris Elliott bought during the depths

of the crisis.

"It is ordinarily a great business with a great competitive position that plays a very important part in the whole business of live events," Peters explained, "but, also very importantly, it has a lot of cash on its balance sheet. It can see through two years of absolutely nothing happening, in terms of events, whatsoever."

CTS Eventim was one of six names that the duo added to their Evenlode Global Income fund due to the opportunity presented by market price movements, with US payroll outsourcing firm Paychex, Swedish technology company Hexagon, medical equipment provider Siemens Healthineers, French testing company Bureau Veritas and French IT consultancy Capgemini comprising 2020's additions.