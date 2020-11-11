Green light for climate policies: What a Biden win will mean for ESG investors

Set against a backdrop of market volatility and uncertainty stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, responsibly invested and ESG funds have seen a huge wave of inflows in 2020.

According to figures from the Investment Association, responsible investment funds witnessed a record level of demand over the first three quarters of 2020, with more than £7bn invested into mandates seeking to have a positive impact on the world.

To put this growth into context, over the same three quarters last year, the total amount invested into the space was £1.9bn.

Similarly, the global funds network Calastone reported record inflows into ESG strategies in September, at a time when demand for active funds in general has been flat.

ESG Blog: Stocks and bonds with higher ESG ratings outperform in 2020 - Fidelity

"In a year clouded by uncertainty, responsible investment funds are a beacon for how savers can put their money to work to support positive change globally," says Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association.

While Cummings said the asset management industry can be proud responsible and sustainable funds are reaching new heights of popularity, it also true some of the demand for ESG funds stems from performance.

The more defensive nature of what these portfolios invest in, plus avoidance of those sectors hit hardest by the pandemic - such as airlines, oil and gas companies, and financials - has lead many such strategies to outperform IA Global peers this year.

Given this performance, it is little wonder many eyes in the responsible investment world were set firmly on the US presidential race.

While President Donald Trump has still to concede the keys to the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden has now passed the threshold of 270 electoral college votes.

While carbon emissions did fall under Trump's tenure, the World Meteorological Organisation recently declared we are at growing risk of exceeding the target of 1.5oC above pre-industrial levels before 2024.

With Biden set to take over in January, investors are currently examining the environmental implications of the upcoming change in leadership and how the resulting investment opportunities.

Biden's ambitious agenda

Katie Deal, Washington analyst at T. Rowe Price, says US President-elect Biden has an ambitious climate agenda.

Aiming for zero: Europe raises its clean energy game

This is headlined by his pledges to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from the US electric power industry by 2035 and position the country to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

"With $2trn in federal investment, Biden aims to achieve three goals: create jobs, modernise critical infrastructure and support the growth of green technologies - with an eye toward putting the US on the cutting edge of the energy transition," she says.

In framing his environmental and climate policies as components of larger economic proposals, Deal says this suggests federal investment in green infrastructure could be a fundamental feature in a recovery act.

However, she adds this depends on Biden's ability to get legislation through the Senate, the battle for control of which is set to run until January.

"We expect his administration to increase federal scrutiny of US oil and gas operators, as Biden has promised to crack down on greenhouse gas emissions, including methane leaked into the atmosphere by oil and gas operations," Deal says.

"We also expect agencies to tighten regulatory requirements for issuing permits - leading to higher compliance costs for oil and gas wells, pipelines and other fossil fuel infrastructure."

Biden has also proposed leveraging federal tax credits and streamlining regulations to incentivise the manufacture and adoption of renewable energy - including massive federal investment in grid modernisation.

Deal notes that these and other policies could enhance "secular tailwinds" for electric utilities.