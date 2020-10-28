US Elections: Can stimulus shield markets from 'blue wave' tax tsunami?

Taymour Tamaddon, portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price US Large Cap Growth Equity fund
If Biden wins the upcoming election and the Democrats also control Congress, his corporate tax plans alone could result in a 7%-8% decline in S&P earnings.
However, on the flipside, a 'blue wave' could result in significant stimulus – potentially upwards of $3trn. While stimulus of such size may have repercussions needing to be dealt with three or four years from now, in the immediate term, it would clearly result in higher growth.
This stimulus is why equity markets are not pricing in the clear negative implications of higher taxes. In addition, there is a belief not all the tax changes Biden is proposing would be enacted.
In any event, the Senate race is going to be remarkably close, and if we see a 'blue wave', Democrat senators from historically Republican states may not be comfortable with significant tax increases.
At a sector level, most investors view a 'blue wave' as negative for healthcare, with the multiples of healthcare companies near all-time lows relative to the broader market.
However, I am overweight the healthcare sector, largely because most market participants do not fully understand Biden's proposal, as well as the actual difficulty of passing healthcare legislation in the US.
Dissecting Biden's proposal, I expect it to be encouraging for the healthcare universe. With increased insurance comes improved access to healthcare, which essentially leads to a positive outcome for healthcare companies.