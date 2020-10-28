US Elections: Can stimulus shield markets from 'blue wave' tax tsunami?

Jeffrey Sherman, portfolio manager of Nordea's US Total Return Bond strategy





If we see a 'blue wave', with the Democrats dominating all three chambers – the presidency, the Senate and the House – there could be a more co-ordinated effort to push through policy.





A landslide victory in either direction is what the market is looking for, just so we do not have further massive uncertainty in the coming months.





A 'blue wave' would likely result in corporate profitability being impaired a little, simply due to the tax hike. However, both parties are spenders.





The notion Democrats are the spending party and Republicans are ultra-fiscal conservatives was blown out of the water by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act a couple years ago.





There is going to be more spending, irrespective of the leadership. The Trump administration has been free flowing with money and stimulus is all the talk in town – so I do not see anything changing there if he is re-elected.





Ultimately, regardless of the winner, we are going to see significantly higher burdens of debt. US debt has finally exceeded 100% of GDP and spending is going to continue, but there must be a pressure valve.





Typically, this comes through inflation or currency.