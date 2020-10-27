Evergreen performers: The five top-selling European climate change-focused funds

Which were the best performers?

Henning padberg and thomas sorensen nordea 2018 580x358
Nordea 1 – Global Climate and Environment
Run by Thomas Sørensen and Henning Padberg

Launched in July 2017, this €4.3bn Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV resides in the IA Global sector. 

The 54-stock portfolio invests in equities expected to benefit directly or indirectly from developments related to environmental challenges, such as climate change. 62% of the portfolio is domiciled in the US.
Forster jon 2016 580x358
BNP Paribas Climate Impact
Run by Jon Forster

Another Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV, this fund is benchmarked against the MSCI World Small Cap index and resides in the offshore Equity – Ethical sector. 

The €1.8bn vehicle invests in shares of companies focused on either adapting to, or mitigating, climate change. 
140818 microsoft 008 580x358
Amundi Index MSCI Global Climate Change
Run by Lionel Brafman, Pierre Maigniez and David Heard

Amundi launched this €1.3bn ETF in 2015. Also residing in the FO Equity – Ethical sector, the fund tracks the MSCI World Low Carbon Leaders index. 

The index’s largest individual weightings – and therefore the fund’s largest company exposures – are to Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla and Facebook.

Iw climate change renewable 014 580x358
DWS Invest ESG Climate Tech
Run by Tim Bachmann

This €138m SICAV, which is also in the FO Equity – Ethical sector, has been managed by Tim Bachmann since its launch in October 2018. 

The fund invests in companies that contribute to sustainable energy generation and the expansion of an energy-efficient network. 

The mid-cap growth-focused fund has a 50% weighting to US-domiciled companies and a 45% exposure to pan-European firms.
Iw climate change wind power 030 580x358
CPR Invest Climate Action
Run by Alexandre Blein

Launched at the end of 2018, the €160m CPR Invest Climate Action resides in the FO Equity – Global Thematic sector and is benchmarked against the MSCI All-Country World index. 

It aims to outperform its benchmark over five-year periods while investing in equities committed to limiting the impact of climate change.
2610 esg table slide 001 580x358
Comparison of funds according to their sustainable product investments
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

Nordea 1 - Global Climate and Environment, BNP Paribas Climate Impact and Amundi Index MSCI Global Climate Change are among the five top-selling European climate change-focused funds over the past two years to the end of June, according to research from factor analysis firm Style Analytics released last Wednesday.

The firm, which uses factor-based analytics to "uncover what separates star managers from the rest of the pack" as part of its All-Star Manager Series, also found that DWS Invest ESG Climate Tech and CPR Invest Climate Action won a place on the shortlist.

Adrian Lowcock: ESG funds no longer 'nice to have' but core part of portfolios

Among these five funds, Style Analytics found all of them achieved above-average ESG results relative to their Equity Ecology Morningstar peer group and the MSCI World index, although the CPR fund was the "clear positive outlier" in "nearly all of the environmental factors and several other ESG scores". 

All funds taken into consideration were categorised as 'climate' funds by ESG ratings agency Sustainalytics, which means they focus predominantly on investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy and water.

Damien Handzy, head of research and chief commercial officer at Style Analytics, said: "Digging into the funds' exposures to carbon intensive companies over the past two years, using the standard measure of tons of CO2 emissions per million dollars of annual revenue, we can see that three of the funds - CPR, Amundi and DWS - consistently score better (lower) than the benchmark."

While the study found the funds with less impressive environmental results have achieved better total returns, it noted all five funds have at least outperformed the MSCI World over "the very short term".

According to data from FE fundinfo, all five funds have also outperformed the MSCI World over the past year to time of writing while those with long-enough track records - the Amundi, BNP Paribas and Nordea funds - have all beaten the index over the last three years.

Other noticeable trends among the best-selling climate change-focused funds, according to the study, was that three out of five - Nordea, DWS and BNP Paribas - have a bias towards high-volatility stocks, while all vehicles apart from BNP Paribas invest in 'high-momentum' stocks.

 The two best-performing funds over two years - Nordea and DWS - have a small overweight to volatility and momentum plays relative to its 68-strong Morningstar sector, but "crucially have a big under-exposure to the factors that have generated lower investment returns - value and yield", according to Handzy.

"The bottom line is these five popular European climate funds give investors exposure to the low-carbon transition trend, but also mean investors are likely to be exposed to more volatility and momentum stocks, and less exposed to value and yield," he explained.

"Someone who buys these climate funds is getting a factor bias, whether or not they know it and whether or not they want it."

The head of research added it is "unsurprising" that actively managed climate funds tend to invest further down the cap spectrum, given smaller companies are younger and typically more ESG-minded than their larger counterparts.

"Smaller-cap stocks also tend to have higher volatility, both of which are characteristic of these climate funds," Handzy added.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp

More on ESG

Most read

blog comments powered by Disqus