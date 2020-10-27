Evergreen performers: The five top-selling European climate change-focused funds

Nordea 1 - Global Climate and Environment, BNP Paribas Climate Impact and Amundi Index MSCI Global Climate Change are among the five top-selling European climate change-focused funds over the past two years to the end of June, according to research from factor analysis firm Style Analytics released last Wednesday.
The firm, which uses factor-based analytics to "uncover what separates star managers from the rest of the pack" as part of its All-Star Manager Series, also found that DWS Invest ESG Climate Tech and CPR Invest Climate Action won a place on the shortlist.
Among these five funds, Style Analytics found all of them achieved above-average ESG results relative to their Equity Ecology Morningstar peer group and the MSCI World index, although the CPR fund was the "clear positive outlier" in "nearly all of the environmental factors and several other ESG scores".
All funds taken into consideration were categorised as 'climate' funds by ESG ratings agency Sustainalytics, which means they focus predominantly on investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy and water.
Damien Handzy, head of research and chief commercial officer at Style Analytics, said: "Digging into the funds' exposures to carbon intensive companies over the past two years, using the standard measure of tons of CO2 emissions per million dollars of annual revenue, we can see that three of the funds - CPR, Amundi and DWS - consistently score better (lower) than the benchmark."
While the study found the funds with less impressive environmental results have achieved better total returns, it noted all five funds have at least outperformed the MSCI World over "the very short term".
According to data from FE fundinfo, all five funds have also outperformed the MSCI World over the past year to time of writing while those with long-enough track records - the Amundi, BNP Paribas and Nordea funds - have all beaten the index over the last three years.
Other noticeable trends among the best-selling climate change-focused funds, according to the study, was that three out of five - Nordea, DWS and BNP Paribas - have a bias towards high-volatility stocks, while all vehicles apart from BNP Paribas invest in 'high-momentum' stocks.
The two best-performing funds over two years - Nordea and DWS - have a small overweight to volatility and momentum plays relative to its 68-strong Morningstar sector, but "crucially have a big under-exposure to the factors that have generated lower investment returns - value and yield", according to Handzy.
"The bottom line is these five popular European climate funds give investors exposure to the low-carbon transition trend, but also mean investors are likely to be exposed to more volatility and momentum stocks, and less exposed to value and yield," he explained.
"Someone who buys these climate funds is getting a factor bias, whether or not they know it and whether or not they want it."
The head of research added it is "unsurprising" that actively managed climate funds tend to invest further down the cap spectrum, given smaller companies are younger and typically more ESG-minded than their larger counterparts.
"Smaller-cap stocks also tend to have higher volatility, both of which are characteristic of these climate funds," Handzy added.