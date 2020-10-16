Challenges on the horizon for stockmarket darling ASOS, experts warn

A permanent shift away from "the old normal", the large proportion of 20-something young UK citizens working in retail or hospitality, and reduced air freight capacity forcing costs up are some of the potential headwinds on the horizon for investor favourite ASOS over the medium term, according to some investment professionals.

This comes following ASOS's trading update earlier this week, which revealed the firm has seen a 329% uptick in pre-tax profits amid the pandemic, while sales surged by 19% during the year to the end of August, driven predominantly by demand for leisurewear and skincare products.

While the stock has proven immensely popular among investors, with its share price up 37.9% year to date according to data from FE fundinfo, some investment professionals fear the e-commerce giant will have some challenging headwinds to contend with as the coronavirus pandemic lingers on.

Emma-Lou Montgomery, associate director of personal investing at Fidelity, said the key challenge for the likes of ASOS will be that the 'old normal' could never return.

"With the second wave of the UK epidemic building, and its 20-oddsomething customer base probably, on the whole, unlikely to suffer more serious health problems from the virus, the knock-on effects of the pandemic on the whole economy certainly could hit them hard," she warned.

"After all, it is largely 20-somethings who work in retails, pubs and bars and on whom the zero hours gig economy relies. If these jobs start to go, then the likes of ASOS and others which cater for their consumer needs, will start to feel the knock-on effects themselves.

"Out of work, locked-down 20-odd-year-olds are not going to spend, even on cost-conscious fashion if they are down in the dumps and out of pocket."

Adam Vettese, analyst at multi-asset investment platform eToro, agreed with Montgomery that the stock - despite the pandemic "hitting the turbo button" on the already-growing rise in e-commerce - is "not completely immune" from the economic fall-out of the pandemic.

He said ASOS itself is aware of this and made it known in their trading update, which is why shares tumbled by almost 9% on the day, despite the fact the company managed to turn a £90m net cash position into a £407.5m net cash position in less than a year.

"Evidence shows it is those in their 20s - ASOS's target demographic - who are most likely to lose their job as a result of coronavirus. Therefore, if its customer base is disproportionately affected by the pandemic then it too could suffer further down the line," he said.

Montgomery said ASOS's potential challenges stretch beyond this, though. For example, the fact lots of high-street retailers are now switching to online shopping models as a result of the "hands, face, space" rhetoric from the UK Government, creating greater competition for the brand.