NN Investment Partners: Could the US election spell the end of globalisation?

Are the US's days as the world champion of free trade and internationalism over?

Protectionism and rising trade barriers have been a key feature of President Donald Trump's tenure at the White House, and there are fears if he is re-elected his economic policies could spell the end of globalisation.

However, while the outcome of the US elections will be important, it is not likely to be the single most decisive driver of de-globalisation, said Marco Willner, head of investment strategy at NN Investment Partners.

He said that the main differences between Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are more about "style, form and tactics" and less about content when it comes to globalisation.

"Both candidates have a strategic agenda of protecting US industries and maintaining global leadership in information technology as the US's days as the world champion of free trade and internationalism are over," said Willner.

"They will probably remain hawkish towards China, even though their specific approaches may well differ."

Willner expects the US will likely continue along the path of deregulation and lower taxes for corporates and high-income households if Trump wins the election.

"In addition, the US may further reduce its support for the rules-based global order it helped to build. A further escalation in the trade conflict with China is certainly among the possibilities. In addition, his ‘America First' agenda could well further weaken the international rules-based order."

He said that while Biden will show more respect for international agreements and multilateral organisations than Trump, it is likely he will keep the pressure on China to open up its domestic market, stop dumping practices and reduce state interference in its technology companies.

Tax cuts

Willner believes Biden will focus more on reducing inequality by changing domestic policies, which he will fund through raising taxes on the rich and corporates.

"Biden is likely to start a programme of higher expenditure on infrastructure and strengthening the social safety net, which will be partly financed by reversing the Trump tax cuts," Willner said.

"As such, fiscal deficits are likely to be higher under Biden but provided the funds are targeted at improving the supply side this should induce a persistently higher US potential growth rate.

"On the international stage, Biden is expected to enhance the rules-based order again, especially within the circle of traditional US allies."