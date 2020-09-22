Multi-manager funds up equity allocations as European funds find favour in Q2 2020

Allocations to European equities increased, at 15% more than the previous quarter

Allocations to equities in balanced multi-manager funds increased in the second quarter of 2020, with European equities in particular winning back investors, as cash exposures reduced and fixed income investors favoured corporates over sovereigns.

Harrington Cooper's proprietary asset allocation tracker showed that equity allocations bounced back 3.5% in the period to 53.5%, following a dramatic fall in UK wholesale investors' allocations to equities in the first quarter of 2020 to the lowest level recorded since 2014.

Allocations to European equities increased, at 15% more than the previous quarter, which Harrington Cooper attributed to attractive valuations among European growth managers.

This was reflected in the list of most-held funds which saw the entrance of the BlackRock European Dynamic fund in second place, while the Miton European Opportunities fund consolidated its position as the fifth most-held.

The second sharpest rise in allocations came from global equities, up from 7.3% to 8.4%, and up 16.4% quarter on quarter, with the Fundsmith Global Equity fund reaching first place in the balanced model's most-held funds.

China's outperformance was behind the increase in Asian equity allocations by 16.8% on a relative basis during the second quarter.

Average cash exposures fell from 10.2% to 8.6%, according to the tracker, as investors took advantage of opportunities in the aftermath of the market crash.

Against the backdrop of low rates, government bond (gilts and sovereigns) allocations declined 19.4% compared with the previous quarter, while corporate bonds, including investment grade and non-investment grade, were up by 9% over the same period.

Gold also retained its lustre, as the tracker revealed that the number of gold funds appearing in balanced portfolios has increased 44% since the beginning of the year.

The tracker revealed that investor disappointment in the performance of alternative UCITS funds through the crisis resulted in average allocations dropping by around a third as they re-allocated capital to traditional assets, lured by risk premiums.

In contrast, real assets increased by 8.3% compared to where they were at the end of the first quarter, mainly off the back of larger gold allocations.

In the income multi-manager portfolios tracked by Harrington Cooper, changes to allocations were "quite stable" in the second quarter, apart from cash which reduced from 5.8% to 4%.

There was a similar reduction to alternative UCITS allocations, as seen within balanced multi-asset portfolios.

However, there was evidence of a more meaningful shift in regional allocations, with the UK and Europe respectively up by 11.5% and 17% since the previous quarter.

The income model showed that Artemis Global Income was the most-held fund during the quarter.

Harrington Cooper's data tracks 31 multi-manager funds operating in the UK market following a balanced risk profile, accounting for £9.4bn of assets. It also monitors the allocations of 15 income-focused multi-manager funds, with assets totalling £5.4bn.