Six months since the 2020 Black Monday crash: What happens next?

Will some sectors sink or swim?

2020 black monday 1 roi 1 580x358
Nine leading investment specialists provide their views as to what we could see from the coming six months, assessing whether we truly are on the road to recovery. 
Shaunak mazumder lgim 2018 580x358
Shaunak Mazumder, portfolio manager – global equities at Legal & General Investment Management

Equity markets have recovered strongly on the back of fiscal easing efforts by governments and by positive earnings surprises for several sectors of the market. 
 
At this stage, the market has largely priced in the good news, with limited consideration of the risks to come. 

One would expect to see increased consolidation in markets as we head towards US election – a closer race is likely to result in more polarising policies which presents a risk for markets. 

As a result, we prefer to invest in longer term structural winners with limited risk from a political outcome, while remaining focused on valuation.

Market beta has helped in the past six months. Going forward, there are several structural shifts that have happened that the market has not been discerning about and painted uniformly with the same brush stroke. 
Riley david bluebay asset management 2019 580x358
David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management

It is challenging to look beyond the near-term with so much uncertainty on the horizon. 

Approved vaccine hopes by year-end could yet be optimistic, while the risk of a second wave in the northern hemisphere continues to be largely discounted. 

The US Presidential elections will also be a key event for investors to monitor and a likely source of market volatility before the end of 2020. 

The continued strong performance of 'safe assets' suggests investors remain cautious. 

However, our bias is to move down the capital structure into bank subordinated debt; stay close to central bank liquidity and in high yield rotate into single Bs while avoiding the most distressed names. 

In emerging markets (EM), we are tactically adding some long positions in EM currencies and remain overweight EM sovereign credit. 
Puhan tatjana tobam 2020 580x358
Tatjana Puhan, deputy CIO at TOBAM

The rebound in risky assets seems to ignore the high probability of a consumer crisis and the fact that many things can still go wrong between now and the end of the year, particularly as we still do not know how the spread of coronavirus might evolve. 

Plenty of questions remain over the impact on the economy and society if the consequences of a longer-term slowdown become unbearable, especially in less developed economies; the continued reliance of economies on central banks; and various domestic and geopolitical issues relating to the US, Russia, China, North Korea and Turkey among others. 

Markets seem to believe they already have all the answers, but the only real certainty at this stage is that things will be unpredictable.
Pitoun raphael seilern 2017 580x358
Raphael Pitoun, portfolio manager at CQS New City Equity

I believe we are now seeing signs that the market is overextended. The concentration of performance, a boom in IPO numbers and the participation of retail investors into the equity market rally are all indicators of this. 

A number of risks lie ahead, most notably the prospect of reaching the edge of a fiscal cliff and the potential where the Covid-19 virus has a longer-lasting impact that anticipated. 

There are also many political concerns to consider, particularly the potential for further antagonism between China and the US, election risks in the US and, critically for the future of European integration, the changing dynamics in Germany.

Earnings growth forecasts seem ambitious and will need to be compensated by a further fall in real yields to maintain the current stock market valuation. 

Among all this, the attitude of central banks remains key. They should not disappoint even if their marginal effect on the real economy should be increasingly compressed.
Lascelles eric rbc 2017 580x358
Eric Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global Asset Management

Equities have managed a truly heroic recovery, even as the economic rebound has been rather less complete. 

Further risks to the rally include high valuations, a second wave, an eventual fiscal cliff, lagged credit losses and the US election. 

But for all of this, the best guess remains that equities will trudge higher over the coming six months: the economic recovery is likely to continue, valuations are not at all stretched when compared to bonds, policymakers seem to be successfully taming the second wave, and a vaccine looks increasingly likely to unshackle growth in 2021.
Pease andrew russell investments 2020 copy 580x358
Andrew Pease, global head of investment strategy at Russell Investments

We are now in the early recovery phase of the cycle following the Covid-19 recession. This implies an extended period of low-inflation, low-interest rate growth – an environment that favours equities over bonds. 

However, after such a rapid rebound, an equity market pull-back would not be surprising. 

Tech stock valuations are very elevated and the approaching US elections create risks around tax changes, regulation, and the re-escalation of China/US tensions. 

Beyond this, the market looks set for a rotation away from tech/growth leadership towards cyclical/value stocks. 

This also implies a rotation towards non-US stocks with Europe and EM the main beneficiaries.
Herzum michael union investment 2020 580x358
Michael Herzum, head of macro and strategy at Union Investment

Most of the equity market recovery from the pandemic shock is done. Equities should now consolidate as US fiscal support for consumers abates and election uncertainty gets priced in. 

Furthermore, many quant-driven investors have already joined the rally. As a result, the market will be less supported by inflows. 

Looking further out into 2021, the underlying trends remain in place. As promising alternatives are rare, equities continue to benefit from being many investors' asset class of choice. 

The tech-growth run should flatten but not stall, as bond yields are capped by low inflation and ultra-loose monetary policy. 

In addition, in contrast to the late-1990s, the tech sector currently exhibits strong earnings growth and has healthy balance sheets.
Hausler frank vontobel 2020 580x358
Frank Häusler, chief strategist at Vontobel Wealth Management 

Financial markets have seen their fair share of 'Black Mondays' but this year, investors witnessed a particularly dreadful one. Almost six months ago, on 9 March, fears surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic kicked off a sharp sell-off, culminating in the worst day since the Great Depression. 
 
While stockmarkets have since recouped most of the losses made, many investors ask themselves what the next months will bring. 

One thing is for sure: uncertainty surrounding the sustainability of the economic recovery, US-Chinese tensions and the upcoming US elections will keep investors on their tiptoes in the months ahead. 

At the same time, however, both central banks and governments around the globe are willing to do their part by providing ample liquidity and launching extensive fiscal support packages.

This bodes well for equities, which continue to be attractively valued, especially when comparing them to other asset classes, such as the fixed income markets. 

We therefore maintain our constructive outlook. 
Chester neville coronation fund managers 2020 580x358
Neville Chester, senior portfolio manager at Coronation Fund Managers

After six months of records – a record global recession and a record market collapse, followed by a record recovery – forecasting market behaviour in the next six months is not going to be easy. 

With the economic fallout of global lockdowns still being felt, the disconnect between capital markets and the real economy has never been as great.  

With many significant events ahead, which can have significant economic impact, such as the US election and Brexit, there are still many risks, none of which appear to be priced into markets. 

We are therefore wary of equities, although, globally and locally, most of the market return has been driven by specific large capitalisation shares, meaning that, while the general indices are expensive, there are still stock picking opportunities in markets.
0 Comments

