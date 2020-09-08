Six months since the 2020 Black Monday crash: What happens next?

Shaunak Mazumder, portfolio manager – global equities at Legal & General Investment Management





Equity markets have recovered strongly on the back of fiscal easing efforts by governments and by positive earnings surprises for several sectors of the market.

At this stage, the market has largely priced in the good news, with limited consideration of the risks to come.





One would expect to see increased consolidation in markets as we head towards US election – a closer race is likely to result in more polarising policies which presents a risk for markets.





As a result, we prefer to invest in longer term structural winners with limited risk from a political outcome, while remaining focused on valuation.





Market beta has helped in the past six months. Going forward, there are several structural shifts that have happened that the market has not been discerning about and painted uniformly with the same brush stroke.