Investment Week's top ten interviews of 2020

1. 'Covid is not going away'





Lauren Mason spoke to virologist fund manager Dr Bianca Ogden on coronavirus, healthcare valuations and biotech opportunities.





The manager of the AUS$335m Platinum International Healthcare fund explained that Covid-19 cannot eradicated via a single vaccine, and said the world should prepare for "ongoing waves and localised outbreaks".





While that prediction creates a great deal of uncertainty for fund managers, Dr Ogden outlined the outlook for a number of health and pharma stocks, which are set to benefit.



