R&M looks to add fund managers and further distribution hires as CEO Barham outlines five-year plan

River & Mercantile CEO James Barham expects the asset manager to launch a number of "interesting products" in the next six to nine months as it continues to build out its presence in the UK funds market.

R&M already has a suite of European equity funds on the way, having poached James Sym from Schroders to work within its multi-factor PVT team.

And at the asset manager's recent trading update, the CEO told investors he was looking to bring in a global quality/growth equity team to complement PVT, as well as an alternative credit team.

Barham told Investment Week the firm would continue to invest in Hugh Sergeant's "market-leading" PVT team, with Sym having started in his role on 1 August.

But, he added, "we also want to be able to develop other strategies that are complementary to what we currently manage".

Speaking from the company's London offices, which have been re-opened for those who wish to return, Barham continued: "From an equity perspective, I was very keen to bring in a quality growth team that is not in competition to what we are doing within the PVT team.

"When we go to see our clients, we want to be able to offer them a range of strategies to meet their various needs.

It is very rare you will find an intermediary that just wants to buy value or just wants to buy quality; they will look to blend their portfolios to create some diversification.

"We have been looking for some time [for a quality growth team] and were reasonably far down the route with a couple of managers.

One of the great advantages we have is a manager research capability that allows us to understand who is in the market who we particularly rate.

"We have some very clear ideas in terms of the sort of manager we want and the factors they look at. What was interesting is that being open in our trading statement has actually thrown up some interesting names."

The credit team was a more broad focus, Barham continued: "If I look at the needs of our clients, having an alternative credit capability looking at a whole range of different things from CLOs to private debt is an area we would like to develop.

"We have had a number of conversations with teams, but it is an area we would like to develop over time; we don't have that many active conversations in that area ongoing at the moment."

Barham also referenced the firm's liquid alternatives capabilities when speaking about looking to take the innovation R&M had shown since he co-founded the company in 2006 "and ensuring we can put that into the right product form so that we can mass customise it across all of our client bases, whether than be UK wholesale, UK institutional, US wholesale or Australian institutional".