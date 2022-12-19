Industry Voice Video: What do rate hike changes mean for Fixed Income markets?

Aegon AM’s Colin Finlayson shares his thoughts on rate hikes, Fixed Income markets and current portfolio positioning.

clock • 1 min read

In the latest edition of Strategic Thinking Colin Finlayson, co-manager of Aegon Strategic Bond Fund, shares his thoughts on Central Banks being open to the idea of moving from oversized jumbo rate hikes into something more normal in the coming months and what this means for the Fixed Income markets outlook. He also provides an update on current portfolio positioning and the benefits of a flexible, unconstrained investment approach when trying to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the current environment.

 

VISIT BONDTALK FOR OUR LATEST INSIGHTS

 

For Professional Clients only and not to be distributed to or relied upon by retail clients.

The principal risk of this service is the loss of capital. Please note that other risks will be present.

Opinions and/or example trades/securities represent our understanding of markets both current and historical and are used to promote Aegon Asset Management's investment management capabilities: they are not investment recommendations, research or advice. Sources used are deemed reliable by Aegon Asset Management at the time of writing. Please note that this marketing is not prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and is not subject to any prohibition on dealing by Aegon Asset Management or its employees ahead of its publication.

All data is sourced to Aegon Asset Management UK plc unless otherwise stated. The document is accurate at the time of writing but is subject to change without notice.

Aegon Asset Management UK plc is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

AdTrax: 5065187.2. Exp Date: 30 November 2023.

This post is funded by Aegon Asset Management

