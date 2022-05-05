Industry Voice Video: The Critical Role of Fixed Income

Fixed income continues to play a critical portfolio role. Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO Group CIO, discusses the evolving yield curve and how bonds can help bolster portfolios against negative economic scenarios, like market shocks or a slowdown in growth.

Learn more about PIMCO's Outlook for Bonds here

This post is funded by PIMCO

For investment professionals only. PIMCO Europe Ltd (Company No. 2604517) Ltd (Company No. 2604517) and PIMCO Europe Ltd - Italy (Company No. 07533910969) are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN) in the UK. PIMCO Europe Ltd services are available only to professional clients as defined in the Financial Conduct Authority's Handbook and are not available to individual investors, who should not rely on this communication.

For Professional Investors Only.

PIMCO Europe Ltd (Company No. 2604517) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN) in the UK. PIMCO Europe Ltd services are available only to professional clients as defined in the Financial Conduct Authority's Handbook and are not available to individual investors, who should not rely on this communication. ©2022, PIMCO