Industry Voice Video: The Critical Role of Fixed Income

Fixed income continues to play a critical portfolio role. Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO Group CIO, discusses the evolving yield curve and how bonds can help bolster portfolios against negative economic scenarios, like market shocks or a slowdown in growth.

 

 

