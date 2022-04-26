Industry Voice Video: Mapping the impact of climate change

Tracking the physical risk analysis of climate exposure

clock • 1 min read

We believe physical climate risks are likely to have an increasing impact on prices across financial markets.

In this three-minute video below, we share the climate-exposure risk-analysis tool we have developed in partnership with renowned climate think tank, Woodwell Climate Research Center. This software helps our investment teams track and assess physical climate risks facing capital-market assets around the world.

 

 

Find out more about Wellington's approach to climate leadership here.

This post is funded by Wellington Management

Disclaimer

For professional, institutional and accredited investors only. Capital at risk. The views expressed are those of the authors and are subject to change. Other teams may hold different views and make different investment decisions. This material and its contents are current at the time of writing and may not be reproduced or distributed in whole or in part, for any purpose, without the express written consent of Wellington Management. While any third-party data used is considered reliable, its accuracy is not guaranteed. This commentary is provided for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as a current or past recommendation and is not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase shares or other securities. Holdings vary and there is no guarantee that a portfolio has held or will continue hold any of the securities listed. Wellington assumes no duty to update any information in this material in the event that such information changes.

In the UK, issued Wellington Management International Limited (WMIL), a firm authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Reference number: 208573). In Europe (ex. UK and Switzerland), issued by Wellington Management Europe GmbH which is authorised and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory (BaFin)

©2022 Wellington Management. All rights reserved. As of 1 August 2021.

