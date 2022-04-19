Industry Voice: Investing Globally May Boost Yields as Rates Rise

Home bias could mean key opportunities are missed

clock • 3 min read
Industry Voice: Investing Globally May Boost Yields as Rates Rise

While Russia's invasion of Ukraine has brought added uncertainty to an already volatile period in markets, the determination of central banks to tackle rising inflation risk is unlikely to change. After a long period of very low yields, interest rates are expected to surge. This is presenting bond investors with an age‑old problem: How can you add yield to a portfolio in a way that does not bring too much exposure to rate risk? 

Over the next few months, we will be exploring the search for yield from several angles. In this article, we will focus on how fixed income investors can potentially boost yield by abandoning home bias and diversifying across countries. For most portfolio managers, bonds issued by their home country's government are seen as key low‑risk building blocks for multi‑asset portfolios. Such bonds are easily understood by end investors, provide an anchor for riskier assets within a portfolio, and avoid currency risk. However, we believe that investing more globally in fixed income markets comes with significant benefits—not least because it increases diversification.  

 

 

This post was funded by T. Rowe Price

Important Information

For professional clients only. Not for further distribution.

This material is being furnished for general informational purposes only. The material does not constitute or undertake to give advice of any nature, including fiduciary investment advice, and prospective investors are recommended to seek independent legal, financial and tax advice before making any investment decision. T. Rowe Price group of companies including T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and/or its affiliates receive revenue from T. Rowe Price investment products and services. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can go down as well as up. Investors may get back less than the amount invested.

The material does not constitute a distribution, an offer, an invitation, a personal or general recommendation or solicitation to sell or buy any securities in any jurisdiction or to conduct any particular investment activity. The material has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction.

Information and opinions presented have been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable and current; however, we cannot guarantee the sources' accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. The views contained herein are as of the date noted on the material and are subject to change without notice; these views may differ from those of other T. Rowe Price group companies and/or associates. Under no circumstances should the material, in whole or in part, be copied or redistributed without consent from T. Rowe Price.

The material is not intended for use by persons in jurisdictions which prohibit or restrict the distribution of the material and in certain countries the material is provided upon specific request.

It is not intended for distribution to retail investors in any jurisdiction.

This material is issued and approved by T. Rowe Price International Ltd, 60 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4N 4TZ which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. For Professional Clients only.

© 2022 T. Rowe Price. All rights reserved. T. ROWE PRICE, INVEST WITH CONFIDENCE, and the bighorn sheep design are, collectively and/or apart, trademarks or registered trademarks of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

 

Related Topics

More on Equities

Steven Tredget of Oakley Capital
Equities

Listed PE trusts: If you're focused on the discount, you'll miss the story

Focus on the advantages

Steven Tredget
clock 19 April 2022 • 4 min read
Gresham House CEO Tony Dalwood
Equities

Gresham House reports Q1 2022 fundraises reach £300m

‘Strength of alternative assets’

Ellie Duncan
clock 12 April 2022 • 2 min read
Widespread use of psychedelics in therapy would be 'paradigm shift'
Equities

Psychedelic therapy: Investors brace for paradigm shift

Drug laws stand in way

Alex Rolandi
clock 08 April 2022 • 6 min read
Most read
01

'The Elon ego has landed': Industry reacts to Musk's 'deeply hostile' Twitter bid

14 April 2022 • 4 min read
02

Tatton Asset Management to purchase 50% of 8AM amid 'record' inflows for FY2022

20 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

FCA publishes final rules on diversity disclosures for listed companies

20 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

Brooks Macdonald FUM declines in third quarter

14 April 2022 • 1 min read
05

Think tank warns fossil fuel ownership makes passive funds 'holders of last resort'

19 April 2022 • 2 min read
06

EQ Investors brings eight-strong suite of climate portfolios to market

20 April 2022 • 1 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot