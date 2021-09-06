ADVERTISEMENT

Industry Voice: Commercial Real Estate - The Office Market in a Post COVID World

The pandemic reshaped the market and created massive dispersion in performance between sectors, with the winners and losers largely sector specific. In our view, the industrial sector was the big winner, retail a long-term loser, and office holds both winners and losers.

JOHN MURRAY, FRANCOIS TRAUSCH, MEGAN WALTERS, MICHAEL CHANDRA @ PIMCO
clock 06 September 2021 • 1 min read
The pandemic turbocharged e-commerce and work-from-home movements, reshaped the markets, and created winners and losers across commercial real estate sectors. What will this mean for investors? John Murray, PIMCO's global head of private commercial real estate, Francois Trausch, CEO and CIO of Allianz Real Estate, and Megan Walters, who leads global research at Allianz Real Estate, talk with Michael Chandra, who oversees PIMCO's U.S. public client practice. They discuss their market views, particularly within the office sector.

About PIMCO and Allianz Real Estate:  PIMCO assumed oversight over Allianz Real Estate in 2020. The partnership combined two organizations with complementary geographic focuses, products, and expertise into one of the largest real estate investors in the world, with $180 billion in assets managed across both public and private real estate.  By combining forces, PIMCO and Allianz Real Estate can offer the broad spectrum of real estate investments, ranging from core, stable assets, to opportunistic investments.

 

 

 

