Sponsored content:
What's this?
This content is a paid posting by one of our clients, and does not necessarily the reflect the opinions of Investment Week.
Industry Voice Video: The Outlook for Inflation, Near Term and Long Term
PIMCO Group CIO Dan Ivascyn discusses PIMCO's base case forecast that inflation will remain contained despite near-term risks to the upside, and also highlights the relatively low cost of hedging those risks.
For investment professionals only. PIMCO Europe Ltd (Company No. 2604517) Ltd (Company No. 2604517) and PIMCO Europe Ltd - Italy (Company No. 07533910969) are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN) in the UK. PIMCO Europe Ltd services are available only to professional clients as defined in the Financial Conduct Authority's Handbook and are not available to individual investors, who should not rely on this communication.
Back to Top