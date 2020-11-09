Industry Voice: Tackling the climate emergency

Investors have a key role to play in the fight against climate change. Trillions of euros' worth of capital needs to be shifted towards climate friendly technology and solutions over the next couple of decades in order to transition effectively to a low carbon world. No other fight is worth having if this one is lost, so together we need to make it happen.

The good news is we have a roadmap to get there, in the form of supranational climate initiatives, action plans, and commitments under the Paris Agreement and its preferred 1.5°C warming scenario.

In this video, Heike Fuerpass-Peter, Head of Lyxor Germany, talks us through:

The urgent need for greener investments in the years to come

Why climate forms a central pillar at Lyxor

The tools available for investors to help limit global warming, such as climate transition benchmarks and green bonds

Lyxor's commitments to help tackle the climate emergency, from signatory support to climate partnerships

Head over to Lyxor ETF's ESG Investing hub to watch the VLog and learn more about how investors can help tackle climate change

