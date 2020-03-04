with-profits
The role of investment beliefs in good fund governance
Julius Pursaill, who provides independent governance over assets of around £150bn, argues for the regular testing of investment assumptions.
L&G to close with-profits fund to new business
Legal & General is to close its with-profits fund to new business after interest waned post-RDR.
L&G reveals adviser charging offering for post-RDR world
L&G has unveiled its plans for adviser charging post-RDR, which include facilitated adviser charging and the removal of commission.
FSA confirms MVR rule change for with-profits
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has published final rules on the use of market value reductions (MVRs) by with-profits providers.