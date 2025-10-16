WisdomTree granted FCA approval to open up crypto ETPs to retail audience

Launched in May 2024

Patrick Brusnahan
1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has granted WisdomTree approval to make its UK-listed crypto ETPs available to UK retail investors.

