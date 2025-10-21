UK wealth managers' lack of confidence in crypto could see clients miss out

Puts UK behind US in uptick

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

A lack of confidence among wealth managers has been identified as a key reason why the UK is falling behind the US in particular when it comes to supporting clients on crypto.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Think tank unveils toolkit for investment trust boards to boost governance oversight

Public borrowing jumps almost 9% year-on-year as City calls for a shift in fiscal rules

More on Alternatives

BlackRock becomes latest to offer crypto ETPs to retail market
Alternatives

BlackRock becomes latest to offer crypto ETPs to retail market

21% rise in first-time bitcoin investors

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 20 October 2025 • 1 min read
Bitcoin demand driving 'the birth of a new asset class'
Alternatives

Bitcoin demand driving 'the birth of a new asset class'

But UK will find it ‘very difficult’ to compete

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 16 October 2025 • 3 min read
WisdomTree granted FCA approval to open up crypto ETPs to retail audience
Alternatives

WisdomTree granted FCA approval to open up crypto ETPs to retail audience

Launched in May 2024

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 16 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot