Williams de Broe
Chief strategist Wood-Smith exits Investec wealth arm
Investec Wealth & Investment's chief investment strategist Jim Wood-Smith has left the business.
Dan Kemp exits Saltus Partners
Dan Kemp has left his role as partner and fund manager at Saltus Partners, Investment Week understands.
Historic brand Williams de Broë scrapped
Wealth manager Williams de Broë will be renamed Investec Wealth and Investment following last year's takeover of the group.
Investec wins battle for Evolution with £230m deal
Investec has reached an agreement with Evolution to purchase the Williams de Broe owner in a deal worth £233m.
Investec confirms bid for Evolution
Banking and asset management giant Investec has confirmed it has made an offer for Williams de Broe owner Evolution Group.
Williams de Broë poised to expand its product range
Williams de Broë is streamlining its £120m product range and launching two managed funds.
Paul Jourdan named manager of ViCTory VCT
ViCTory VCT has appointed Paul Jourdan's Amati Global Investors as its new fund manager, replacing Williams de Broe.