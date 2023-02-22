HANetf hires head of business development

Joshua Palmer

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Palmer joins the firm from EPIC Investment Partners
HANetf has hired Joshua Palmer as the firm’s head of business development.

Palmer began in the role last month, joining the firm from EPIC Investment Partners, where worked as vice president of distribution.

He began his career at Williams de Broe in 2005, having since worked at Master Capital, Aurum and Brook Green.

HANetf said that the new hire will be "essential in supporting the growth and development HANetf's white label ETP business in areas such as business development, capital markets, and relationship management".

The firm recently launched a model portfolio selection, and is aiming to continue to expand as the popularity of ETFs continues to grow.

Global X launches two defined outcome ETFs

Stock Spotlight: Coca-Cola's shares fall flat despite overcoming bubbling inflation

