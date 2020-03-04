US election 2016

What happens if UK plc profit growth does not appear?
What happens if UK plc profit growth does not appear?

We have seen a seismic shift in the political and investment landscape. From Brexit to President Trump, to the return of inflation and the trough in bond yields, the accepted order in the aftermath of the financial crisis is being challenged, writes Jamie...

  • UK
Warning equity rally may be short lived on Trump victory

Ed Smith, asset allocation strategist at Rathbones, has warned developed market indices, which have performed well since Donald Trump's US election win, are only experiencing a short-term rally before the negative aspects of his victory begin to hit home....

  • US