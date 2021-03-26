urbanisation

Asia's decade: Prepare today for the global economy of the future

Asia

Asia's decade: Prepare today for the global economy of the future

Urbanisation and spending tailwinds put it in good stead

clock 26 March 2021 •
Industry Voice: The future's bright, the future's digital

Investment

Industry Voice: The future's bright, the future's digital

Pictet Asset Management highlights the areas of digital offering the most compelling investment opportunities.

clock 01 July 2019 •
Video: The future of smart cities

Investment

Video: The future of smart cities

Industry Voice: Ivo Weinöhrl, Pictet Asset Management, provides insights on the investment opportunities that exist within an urban environment.

clock 28 May 2019 •
The case for the next generation of emerging markets

Emerging markets

The case for the next generation of emerging markets

New contenders for investment opportunities

clock 01 May 2019 •
Urbanisation: the smart investment opportunity

Equities

Urbanisation: the smart investment opportunity

Industry Voice: Ivo Weinoehrl, Senior Investment Manager at Pictet Asset Management, explains how smart technology and sustainability trends are turning cities into a compelling investment opportunity

clock 06 March 2019 •
Five opportunities in China after 'perfect storm' in 2018

Asia

Five opportunities in China after 'perfect storm' in 2018

Prospects look good in Beijing

clock 28 February 2019 •
Trustpilot