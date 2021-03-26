Urbanisation and spending tailwinds put it in good stead
Pictet Asset Management highlights the areas of digital offering the most compelling investment opportunities.
Industry Voice: Ivo Weinöhrl, Pictet Asset Management, provides insights on the investment opportunities that exist within an urban environment.
New contenders for investment opportunities
Industry Voice: Ivo Weinoehrl, Senior Investment Manager at Pictet Asset Management, explains how smart technology and sustainability trends are turning cities into a compelling investment opportunity