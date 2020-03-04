Trevor Green

Aviva UK equities head

Trevor Green is as head of UK equities at Aviva Investors Global Services. He previously worked as a fund manager at Henderson Global Investors, where he was co-manager of the Henderson Managed Distribution fund and provided equity input into the Henderson World Wide Income fund.

Prior to this, Green worked at New Star Asset Management and before that spent nearly six years at RCM. He has also worked at Credit Suisse Asset Management and started his career at Capel Cure Myers.