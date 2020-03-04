tourism
How do 'conservative values' in the Middle East impact investors?
Until recently, emerging markets within the Middle East remain a largely untapped source of opportunity within sports and entertainment sectors. This, over the past decade, has seen a significant change.
De-globalisation on the up in Japan
Capitalising on local companies
The case for the next generation of emerging markets
New contenders for investment opportunities
Growing cause for optimism in the Land of the Rising Sun
Improving prospects in Japan
Fidelity's Price: The 'improving picture' for Japanese corporates
Increased share buybacks
Why the SuMi Trust is targeting 'structural change' in stock selection
Global markets have fluctuated since the end of 2017, due to the Federal Reserve's accelerated tightening, trade frictions and European political risks.
Many Asian companies still exhibit 'structural growth'
Last year, we concluded it was probable markets would have a last hurrah and that maybe even Asian equities would catch a bid.
Five years of Abenomics: Five charts that matter
Review of Shinzo Abe's prized policy
Mansfield Mok: Continued rise of China's tourism sector still a boon for investors
If you think you have seen a lot of Chinese tourists lately, you probably have not seen all of them yet as the growth cycle for the tourism sector has just started.
EFG's Mok: The investment opportunities in China's booming tourism sector
Despite slowing growth
Neptune's Geffen avoids 'broken' UK supermarkets
Tesco and Sainsbury's 'overvalued'
Japan refocused: Which companies and sectors are driving change?
Nick Price, portfolio manager of the Fidelity Japanese Values trust, explores the key changes being made by Japanese corporates.