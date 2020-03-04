Tokio Marine Asset Management

Industry Voice: Market Outlook for Japan 2017
Following a turbulent 2016 for Japanese stocks, Tokio Marine Asset Management as a locally-based bottom-up stock selector, looks ahead at what's in store for the Japanese stock market in 2017 and the potential risks we see as a growth-biased manager....

Industry Voice: Uncovering hidden gems in Japan

Tokio Marine Asset Management, as a locally-based bottom-up stock selector, offers a different perspective on the widely held market perceptions of Japan and presents an alternative view which some investors outside of Japan may not have been aware of...

One to Watch: Tokio Marine Japanese Equity Focus fund
As 2015 draws to a close, Japan watchers have grown increasingly concerned the country's reform programme, or Abenomics, is failing to kick-start the economy. Despite unprecedented amounts of monetary stimulus, GDP growth estimates for Japan have lagged...

