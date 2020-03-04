Tokio Marine Asset Management
Is cheap good enough to buy?
Or why I don’t see any reason not to like Japanese stocks
Asia ex-Japan SMID Cap Equities
An underappreciated allocation opportunity
Outlook for Japanese equities in 2018
Upward price pressure may help boost corporate profits
Industry Voice: Japan's FANGs - The little known winners of the IoT revolution
Few individual stocks have generated as much excitement this year as the US FANGs: Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google (now Alphabet).
End of corporate 'cash hoarding' in Japan leads to new era of dividend boom
As shareholder payouts rise to record levels, Tokio Marine Asset Management explores the drivers behind this significant corporate change and why investing in smaller cap names may be the way to maximise access to the trend.
Industry Voice: Market Outlook for Japan 2017
Following a turbulent 2016 for Japanese stocks, Tokio Marine Asset Management as a locally-based bottom-up stock selector, looks ahead at what's in store for the Japanese stock market in 2017 and the potential risks we see as a growth-biased manager....
Half-year update: What is your investment strategy for an uncertain and post-Brexit H2?
Investment Week talks to managers from our recent Funds to Watch conference about how their funds are positioned as we move into a 'post-Brexit' era, and where the best opportunities and key risks lie for investors in their part of the market.
Industry Voice: Uncovering hidden gems in Japan
Tokio Marine Asset Management, as a locally-based bottom-up stock selector, offers a different perspective on the widely held market perceptions of Japan and presents an alternative view which some investors outside of Japan may not have been aware of...
Nikko AM poaches global head of sales from Tokio Marine
Takayama joins Japanese group
2016 outlook: Economic weakness, uninspiring commodity demand and more QE
With the US entering a new rate cycle and global growth still weak, industry experts at Investment Week's recent Funds To Watch event reveal how they think markets will perform in the coming 12 months, and where the key opportunities and risks lie.
One to Watch: Tokio Marine Japanese Equity Focus fund
As 2015 draws to a close, Japan watchers have grown increasingly concerned the country's reform programme, or Abenomics, is failing to kick-start the economy. Despite unprecedented amounts of monetary stimulus, GDP growth estimates for Japan have lagged...
Industry Voice: Will Japanese companies really be the biggest victim of the China-led crisis?
Tokio Marine Asset Management examines how the Chinese economy and Japanese corporates are moving on to their next phases of development and looks at ways to exploit disparities between market perception and reality.
Funds To Watch: Managers' best ideas from across the globe
Industry Voice: Japanese Equities - Will an increasing number of IPOs lead to a market reversal?
Tokio Marine Asset Management examines how an increasing number of upcoming IPOs, such as the one for Japan Post, the country's largest bank and insurer, may impact supply-demand dynamics in an already buoyant Japanese stock market.
Industry Voice: Japanese Equities - Looking beyond headline macro policy
Hiroyasu Sato, chief portfolio manager of the Tokio Marine Japanese Equity Focus Strategy, believes that the impact of the Abe administration/Bank of Japan's macro policy will lessen and now is the time to focus on attractive company fundamentals.