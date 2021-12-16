Tim Haywood

FCA issues fines to GAM and Tim Haywood over absolute return bond saga

Regulation

FCA issues fines to GAM and Tim Haywood over absolute return bond saga

Third party prevents final notices

clock 16 December 2021 • 3 min read
Struggling GAM reports more outflows

Investment

Struggling GAM reports more outflows

Expects market to 'remain volatile'

clock 21 October 2020 •
GAM issues fourth profit warning in two years

Companies

GAM issues fourth profit warning in two years

Forced to book a £438m non-cash impairment

clock 22 June 2020 •
Hundreds of jobs in the balance at GAM - reports

People moves

Hundreds of jobs in the balance at GAM - reports

More than 40% of staff at risk, according to reports

clock 03 December 2019 •
Ex-BlackRock MD Sanderson appointed GAM CEO

People moves

Ex-BlackRock MD Sanderson appointed GAM CEO

David Jacob will take over as chairman

clock 30 July 2019 •
GAM completes sale of final ARBF assets

Industry

GAM completes sale of final ARBF assets

Proceeds being returned to investors

clock 16 July 2019 •
George Soros builds 3% stake in troubled GAM

Equities

George Soros builds 3% stake in troubled GAM

Shares up 15% on Friday

clock 24 May 2019 •
Results round-up: Premier AM sees decline in H1 net inflows amid political uncertainty

Investment

Results round-up: Premier AM sees decline in H1 net inflows amid political uncertainty

AUM up due to strong markets

clock 23 May 2019 •
GAM fights off pressure over remuneration policy at AGM

Managed funds

GAM fights off pressure over remuneration policy at AGM

Board discharge fails to pass

clock 09 May 2019 •
GAM under fresh criticism over pay policies despite overhaul

Industry

GAM under fresh criticism over pay policies despite overhaul

Institutional Shareholder Services voicing new concerns

clock 25 April 2019 •
Trustpilot