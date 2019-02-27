tax reforms

Why the US economic backdrop 'remains rosy'

US

After a torrid Q4 amid a global sell-off, we see plenty of reasons for sustained optimism for the rest of 2019.

27 February 2019
Six ways economies can tackle the wealth divide

Markets

Economic inequality to keep rising in 2019

07 January 2019
Will artificial intelligence be a driver of US returns?

US

Despite being considered expensive by some investors, the US equity market remains, for seasoned stockpickers, one of the most interesting places in the world to invest.

02 October 2018
Kames Capital CIO Jones: My letter to a worried investor

Markets

Economy to thrive despite global risks

14 August 2018
The 'unhappy combination' challenging US retail

US

Amid a market that has chopped sideways so far in 2018, the stocks of US retailers have generally performed well, with a number of major name department stores and retailers seeing positive movement to their share price this year.

25 July 2018
Miton's Ford: Small caps often struggle in late stage of cycle

US

Tax cuts to benefit US small caps

16 May 2018
Aviva Investors' Vokins on why he has cut exposure to US credit

Global

Rise in anti-globalisation sentiment

27 March 2018
