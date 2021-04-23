suspension
Aegon property fund remains suspended as it approaches first anniversary
Cash level to rise to 22% by the end of Q1
Janus Henderson set to reopen property fund on 24 February
Dealing to resume nearly a year after suspension
RICS rules out material uncertainty across UK property sector despite lockdown
Advises a 'general lifting' of material valuation uncertainty
Lockdown restrictions rebuild question of 'widespread material uncertainties' in property sector
Cause of property OEIC suspensions last March
UK open-ended property fund suspensions: 'Here we are again'
Over £5bn currently suspended
M&G Prudential UK Property fund suspends trading
Suspension 'linked to 'M&G Property Portfolio'
GAM completes sale of final ARBF assets
Proceeds being returned to investors
'Blame all round': Industry reaction to Woodford Equity Income fund suspension
FCA needs to review fund structure rules
GAM shares spike 15% on takeover rumours
Trading above CHF8
GAM chief executive faces shareholder pressure amid Haywood suspension - reports
GAM's share price has halved in Friedman's tenure