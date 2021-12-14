Storebrand Asset Management

Why did only 30 firms sign up to tackle deforestation?

ESG

13,200 sq km of rainforest razed in a year

clock 14 December 2021 • 4 min read
Asset management firms pledge to fight deforestation by 2025

Combined AuM of $8.7trn

clock 01 November 2021 • 2 min read
What will the 'Japanification of Europe' mean for investors?

Markets

Effects of low-interest rate environment

clock 27 August 2019 •
