Why did only 30 firms sign up to tackle deforestation?

More than 13,200 sq km of rainforest was razed in the 12 months between August last year and July, according to data from the National Institute for Space research released in November. This is a 22% jump from the previous year and the highest rate of deforestation since 2006.

At COP26, asset managers pledged to play a role in tackling deforestation, with roughly 30 firms with $8.7trn in assets under management responding to the COP presidency request for financial institutions to take action to eliminate agricultural commodity-driven deforestation from their portfolios by 2025.

However, to ensure signatories felt comfortable with the short timeframe and the commitment they were making, the pledge simply said they "would make best efforts" to achieve the goal.

Some commentators said this wording felt watered down and Stephanie Kimball, director of climate strategy at Conservation International, one of the institutions involved in the pledge, agreed those concerns were valid.

"We have seen voluntary commitments in the past not have teeth and not result in anything," she said. Still, she added, one of the reasons for the hesitation is deforestation is a "newer space for financial institutions so they do not even know what the risks are yet".

In fact, Hans Mehn, partner at Generation Investment Management, a signatory, noted that for some firms even the current wording was too challenging.

"There are some other investors who I know did not sign the pledge but are working really hard on this and just could not quite get comfortable," he explained. "As with all of these pledges, you could critique the wording for not being strong enough, but there are other folks who could not quite get it through their legal team, so to speak, but are working quite, you know, hard on this."

Mehn noted that his firm, which has an AUM of $36bn, does not have a huge footprint compared to some of the other larger asset management firms, and so in that way it was easier for them to get comfortable.

It is crucial, however, Mehn said, for the industry to work together to overcome the challenges so others can sign up.

Storebrand journey

One firm that is a few steps ahead in its journey is another signatory, Storebrand, which established a strict deforestation policy in 2019.

Emine Isciel, head of climate and environment at the firm believes, first and foremost, that deforestation is "much more complex" than other ESG issues, such as coal, when it comes to identifying and measuring exposure within portfolios.

When they undertook their commitment they had to determine which companies were at risk in their investments because of their deforestation policy. However, after looking at the main ESG data providers such as Sustainalytics, MSCI and Bloomberg, they found the data limited.

In 2020, the asset manager teamed up with a Norwegian NGO called Rainforest Foundation Norway to assess ten tools that investors could use to assess their portfolios for deforestation.

Following the review, the firm decided to combine tools: Forest 500 - which is self-reported data to find the 500 most influential companies - alongside satellite data through a tool called Trase.

"Based on this we identified companies at risk that we will engage with going forward," she explained. "But it is not only companies, it is also important to highlight that it is banks, indirect financing."

She explained that when it came to palm oil they had divested from some companies only to find out they were invested in banks in Asia that were providing loans to the same companies they did not want to be associated with.

Aside from those financing issues, Isciel noted that "each commodity has their own problems and their own solutions. And then you have the national contexts," which creates a very complex picture when it comes to tackling deforestation within portfolios.

Roadmap

While Storebrand has a bit of a headstart, the organisations and NGOs that are supporting the deforestation pledge said they are keen to have milestones and accountability in what is a challenging area to tackle.

So along with the pledge, Global Canopy and its partners, launched a Finance Sector Roadmap, which has three phases with set timeframes: Mapping risk; Setting an effective policy and managing risk; and Monitoring and engagement.

The roadmap also identifies gaps in guidance and datasets, which a Finance & Deforestation Advisory Group will be looking to develop more specific guidance on.

"The hope is that by socialising the roadmap, people will see that this is feasible," explained Kimball.

She added the pledge is still open for institutions to sign up to and if they do the roadmap has timeframes associated with when they signed. For example, it calls for phase one to be completed by mid-2022 for initial signatories, or with in nine months from signing.