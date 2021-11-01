Asset management firms pledge to fight deforestation by 2025

Combined AuM of $8.7trn

clock • 2 min read
Firms are aiming to take action by 2025
Image:

Firms are aiming to take action by 2025

Firms with $8.7trn in assets under management have committed to “make best efforts” to eliminate agricultural commodity-driven deforestation from their portfolios by 2025.

The firms who have signed up will strive towards eliminating agricultural commodity-driven deforestation from cattle products, palm oil, soy, and pulp and paper production from portfolios by 2025.

They will also use active ownership and ongoing stewardship to "catalyse actions to eliminate deforestation across supply chains".

This will include publicly disclosing risks, establishing policies to address agricultural commodity-driven deforestation, deepening engagements, publicly reporting progress on efforts to tackle forest-risk agricultural commodity-driven deforestation, and increasing investment in nature-based solutions.

The group includes Aviva, Storebrand Asset Management, Generation Investment Management, JGP Asset Management, NEI Investments, Impax Asset Management, Church Commissioners for England and Boston Common Asset Management.

Fiona Reynolds, CEO, Principles for Responsible Investment, commented: "The new joined-up approach builds on a considerable foundation of investor engagement with companies, regulators and policy-makers to address deforestation impacts."

This commitment is a response from the finance sector to the COP26 Call for Climate Action Announcements from Private Finance Institutions.

Nigel Topping and Gonzalo Muñóz, high level champions for Climate Action at COP26, said: "The time to ratchet up our collective global ambition to deliver on the Paris Agreement is now. Halting agriculture-driven deforestation to halve emissions and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 is not an option but a necessity for companies credibly committed to net zero in order to fulfil their science based commitments. There is no pathway to keep 1.5°C within reach without that.

"We welcome the response received from financial institutions to our shared call to action and recognise other companies that interact with the food system across the value chain also need to address deforestation as a necessity for net-zero targets as they too must lead the system shift to a nature-positive future."

A roadmap and set of time-bound actions for financial institutions to achieve the commitment's goals is also launching at COP26, on 3 November.

This is part of a package of deforestation announcements announced ahead of Day 2 of COP26.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Buttery: 'Handysize' ships are key to navigating maritime Covid-19 waves

Autumn Budget 2021: £1.4bn in grants introduced to attract international companies

More on ESG

Margaret Franklin, president and chief executive of the CFA Institute
ESG

CFA Institute releases first global ESG disclosure standards

Standards apply to all types of investment vehicles, asset classes, and ESG approaches

Julia Bahr
clock 02 November 2021 • 2 min read
Countries rally behind push to halt forest loss by the end of the decade
ESG

'Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use': Over 100 nations promise to reverse forest loss by 2030

One of the "first major outcomes" from the COP26 Climate Summit

Cecilia Keating
clock 02 November 2021 • 6 min read
@Karwai Tang/UK Government
ESG

Natural Capital Investment Alliance pledges to mobilise $10bn of private capital

Investment in businesses alleviating pressure on forestry, biodiversity and ecosystems

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 02 November 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

The Big Interview: Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu brings fresh eyes to UK stockmarket

26 October 2021 • 5 min read
03

Ten key takeaways from the Autumn Budget 2021

27 October 2021 • 10 min read
04

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Sustainable investing - the defining decades

28 October 2021 • 8 min read
06

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 