stockpicking
Somerset's Asquith: The mistake that changed how I run money
Why three is the magic number
How silo-busting firms are unlocking innovation
No single internal structure suits all businesses
The Big Question: How do funds make their way onto selectors' buylists?
Managers reveal their stockpicking secrets
Quaero's Monaco unveils 'active deselection' approach for Global Equity fund
Adopting behavioural finance approach
Janus Henderson's Watson: Approach 'fashionable' alternatives with caution
Tread carefully with risky assets, manager warns
Five under-the-radar UK stocks for income
Attractively valued opportunities for investors
Downing re-opens MacKenzie's UK Micro-Cap Growth fund
Soft-closed in June 2017
Seven stock(ing) fillers for your investment portfolio - FundCalibre
Jewellery, spirits and gyms
Jupiter's Davies: Three catalysts that could push UK domestic stocks higher
UK domestic stocks are deeply unloved in the eyes of the investment world and investor sentiment towards the UK is now as bad as it was in 2008, when much of the country's banking system was on the verge of collapse.
Managers To Watch: Rathbones' Alexandra Jackson on learning to pull the trigger yourself on a fund
Aged 18, Alexandra Jackson attended a two-week outreach programme designed to introduce women to the world of investment banking, but realised it was not the career for her.
Hedge fund quants beat active stockpickers in pay game
Biggest earners on $1.7bn
Fitch to fund managers: Time to go macro not micro
Fitch Ratings has said current market conditions should make equity managers adapt their stockpicking processes to take into account more top-down views.
HSBC's GEM AR portfolio shorts consumer stocks following solid first year
Negyal and Timberlake's stockpicking approach ensures year of solid positive performance.
Five of the Best: UK M&A targets
Alex Wright is manager of the £7m Fidelity UK Opportunities fund. The top-performing fund has returned 83.5% to investors over the last three years, ahead of the UK Smaller Companies sector average of 25.4%.
Five of the Best: Emerging market small caps
Mark Gordon-James, senior investment manager at Aberdeen, reveals his top five stockpicks in the EM smaller companies sector.
Making money from mistakes
STOCK PICKING
Stockpicking skill and thematic approach pay off for Threadneedle Pan European Smaller Cos
Dicken's Threadneedle Pan European Smaller Cos fund tops IMA European Smaller Companies sector over five years
Warner focuses on company dynamics to find top returns
First State manager believes understanding assets is vital to performance in resources
US 'demons' will not hinder shrewd stockpickers
NORTH AMERICA
Mitchell uses high convictions to scale All Companies peak
Royal London UK Growth manager uses stockpicking skills to select growth opportunities across market-cap spectrum to sit top of sector
Neil Veitch: Sell-off was overdone
Although it was only 12 months ago, it is worth recalling the depths of the gloom that enveloped equity markets during the first few months of 2009.
Gosling's Grouse - Who are the alpha generators?
It is that time of year when we all seemed to spend a lot of time predicting - or more likely - guessing what are going to be the top-performing asset classes during the year next 10 years.