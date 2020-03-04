stock market
JPMAM's revamp of American Investment Trust: How does the portfolio look now?
Exploring the effects of shake-up
Sub-advisory - Back for good?
Indicators point to another increase in sub-advisory activity
Global equities research: Spotting the 'gorillas' and other primates
Short-term share price moves warping companies' judgment
Contrarian investing: Five ways to buy low and sell high
Are investors too emotional?
The truth behind the 'Korea discount'
The best time to invest is when the market is unloved
Where next for US equity valuations?
Plenty of 'outstanding' investment opportunities to be found in US stockmarket
What will December's sell-off mean for US markets in 2019?
Affected by housing market
Christmas stars and fallen angels: What's worked and what hasn't in 2018?
2018's winners and losers
The secular growth stocks bucking the Brexit negativity
The challenges facing the UK economy are clear. Brexit uncertainty is affecting business and consumer confidence, while also contributing to a difficult political backdrop.
The Big Question: What have been your best and worst trades of 2018?
Managers reveal their top deals of the year
Baillie Gifford expands into 'robust and exciting' advisory sector for first time
'People need more advice'
Fidelity's Himsworth: We are holding extra liquidity to exploit Brexit-related market dips
It is easy in times of political fear and uncertainty to be 'trapped in the headlights' as opposed to thinking ahead and investing for the future. According to the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager survey, global investors have been selling...
It's time to 'learn to live with macro headwinds' in UK equities
Global asset allocators have taken a consensus underweight position to the FTSE, with the UK at its most unloved point in decades relative to other developed markets.
Crux's Ward: The 'overlooked' sector in UK equities
Challenging time for markets
AXA IM's Hooper: Moving from a time of assured support to one of uncertainty
Trade wars a key risk
Industry Voice: Is there any value left in the market? Absolutely!
We're nearly nine years into the current bull market. Alex Wright explains why now might be the time, against mounting pressures of higher inflation and interest rates, for value investors to start to look at which stocks offer absolute value.
MFS chief economist on the 'winner-takes-all world'
Stockmarket is more concentrated
Mundy's Moment: Long-term investing, dividends and US equities
Having met a number of clients recently, it is interesting to observe that views are fairly consensual - significant bearishness on bonds (so significant as to encourage a contrarian to be long bonds?), nervousness about equities (although fully invested...
Irrational price behaviour offers significant opportunities
M&G's Johan Du Preez
Europe presents attractive opportunities for investors
Pictet Asset Management's Tomás Pinto
allianz-focus-price-versus-value
Allianz’s answer to why the stockmarket is wrong, so often
End of corporate 'cash hoarding' in Japan leads to new era of dividend boom
As shareholder payouts rise to record levels, Tokio Marine Asset Management explores the drivers behind this significant corporate change and why investing in smaller cap names may be the way to maximise access to the trend.
Revealed: FTSE 100 winners and losers since Brexit vote
Mining companies the best performers
Contrarian Investor: Can equities retain their festive cheer?
As global stockmarkets reach record highs, investors are left with a quandary as we tiptoe into 2017.