Baillie Gifford backs Swedish battery cell maker as European Growth trust makes first private investment

Northvolt founded by Tesla alumni

clock 14 October 2020 •
Baillie Gifford's Paice: The 'game-changers' that will drive returns for the next decade

Overhaul of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust continues

clock 06 August 2020 •
Baillie Gifford 'still has work to do' to win over European Growth Trust investors

Oversubscribed tender offer

clock 04 February 2020 •
Baillie Gifford to take over European IT from Edinburgh Partners

The board of the European Investment Trust (EIT) will part ways with incumbent investment manager Edinburgh Partners citing performance concerns, as Baillie Gifford is named successor.

clock 10 October 2019 •
European Hidden Champions - investing in Europe's most innovative and exciting businesses

INDUSTRY VOICE: The managers of Baillie Gifford's European Fund discuss the companies they call Hidden Champions - exciting, innovative businesses that have potential to grow substantially over the long term, and yet are often overlooked and undervalued....

clock 18 May 2018 •
