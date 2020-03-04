SSE
Gallery: Which FTSE 100 companies have increased their dividends for the longest time?
Top ten dividend growers
'Scotsie' index shrugs off vote concerns
An index of 14 Scottish companies labelled the 'Scotsie' has performed broadly in line with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 350 indices so far this year, despite increasing signs there could be a 'yes' vote on independence later this week.
Regulation, utilities, and Italy: A winning combination
EQUITY INCOME
SRI gets a boost with launch of ethical stock exchange
Annabelle Williams highlights how the new SRI index will raise the profile of companies that prioritise alleviating social and environmental problems.