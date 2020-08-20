Invesco's Mallon: Why utilities are the unsung heroes of the stockmarket

We typically think of the utilities sector as a classic defensive area of the equity market, one that is particularly attractive in the current environment.

They are known for being stable businesses with a reliable dividend stream. During periods of market volatility, they tend to perform better than other areas of business more sensitive to the economic cycle.

People need water, gas and electricity regardless of where we are in the economic cycle, and the sector will be largely unaffected by a recession or indeed a pandemic.

Together with government-backed revenue streams they have a reputation for providing steady, if unexciting, returns.

However, this is only half the story, and to not acknowledge the number of high performing businesses within the sector producing very decent returns, partly through capital growth, partly through the income they produce, would be to short-change a sector which has produced strong returns over a 20-year period.

Investors could also consider the impressive annual returns of individual utility companies on both a capital and total return basis. Some very respectable investments, in my view.

Another assumption relates to the fact that utilities are highly regulated. It is sometimes viewed with cynicism that the Government (through the regulator) controls how much they can charge, how much profit they can make, and many other parts of the business besides. The regulator attracts its fair share of scrutiny too.

However, the regulator is dealing with monopolies, so in the absence of competition it limits how much companies can charge consumers through their energy bills via a 'price control' framework.

It has a duty to determine that companies properly carry out their statutory functions, to set policy priorities and to make decisions on a wide range of regulatory matters, including price controls and enforcement.

It also needs to ensure that there's enough investment in the industry and looks to get the balance right between shareholders and customers.

All regulators need to make sure that the companies are doing the right things. They also need to ensure that companies are capable of financing their operations.

If companies can do well in terms of capital expenditure, operating expenditure, and financing costs, then they can do a good job for shareholders.

In my experience, regulators should like companies to do well. In that scenario, everyone wins - society benefits from more efficient businesses and shareholders also stand to gain.

Regulators reward well run businesses with attractive levels of returns for shareholders.

Part of this return to shareholders comes through a dividend. Since regulators set prices to take account of inflation, this often means that companies in this sector have dividend policies which aim to grow dividends at least in line with inflation.