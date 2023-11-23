SONG

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

clock 23 November 2023 • 2 min read
Hipgnosis catalogue sale cancelled as shareholders vote against continuation

Hipgnosis catalogue sale cancelled as shareholders vote against continuation

clock 26 October 2023 • 2 min read
Hipgnosis Songs fails to attract superior offer for music catalogue sale

Hipgnosis Songs fails to attract superior offer for music catalogue sale

clock 24 October 2023 • 1 min read
Asset Value Investors urges Hipgnosis shareholders to vote against continuation

Asset Value Investors urges Hipgnosis shareholders to vote against continuation

clock 16 October 2023 • 3 min read
Hipgnosis Songs music catalogue sale comes under scrutiny as continuation vote looms

Hipgnosis Songs music catalogue sale comes under scrutiny as continuation vote looms

clock 15 September 2023 • 5 min read
Hipgnosis agrees $465m catalogue sale from public trust to private Blackstone vehicle

Hipgnosis agrees $465m catalogue sale from public trust to private Blackstone vehicle

clock 14 September 2023 • 3 min read
Trustpilot