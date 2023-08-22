SoftBank Group

Arm breaks with London for $70bn Nasdaq listing

Companies

Arm breaks with London for $70bn Nasdaq listing

Likely to be largest IPO this year

clock 22 August 2023 • 2 min read
Credit Suisse files $440m lawsuit against SoftBank over Greensill

Companies

Credit Suisse files $440m lawsuit against SoftBank over Greensill

To recover client losses

clock 20 April 2023 • 1 min read
After several high-profile deals fall apart, what is next for M&A?

Equities

After several high-profile deals fall apart, what is next for M&A?

Musk - Twitter dispute

clock 22 July 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Fidelity shutters Eugene Philalithis' Diversified Growth fund

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot