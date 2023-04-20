Credit Suisse files $440m lawsuit against SoftBank over Greensill

To recover client losses

clock • 1 min read
Credit Suisse has so far recovered $7.4bn out of the $10bn its clients invested in Greensill
Image:

Credit Suisse has so far recovered $7.4bn out of the $10bn its clients invested in Greensill

Credit Suisse is suing SoftBank in the high court in London in a bid to recover $440m it claims its wealthiest clients lost following the collapse of Greensill Capital.

Credit Suisse clients invested in a suite of supply-chain finance funds linked to Greensill, which the bank had marketed as ‘low risk'.

Softbank's Arm dashes hopes for London listing as it opts for New York

The legal case centres around the $440m that were owed to the customers by Katerra, a Californian construction company owned by SoftBank's Vision Fund and also a client of Greensill.

Katerra received money via Greensill's supply chain finance funds.

In 2020, SoftBank agreed to give emergency cash to Greensill to cover the debts at Katerra, but it seems the funds never reached Credit Suisse.

In a different US lawsuit, Credit Suisse alleged SoftBank restructured Katerra for its own benefit and at the expense of the Swiss bank.

Federal Reserve approves UBS takeover of Credit Suisse US

This is Credit Suisse's latest legal action regarding Greensill - following others in the US in 2021 - and the first one since the UBS takeover last month.

The Swiss bank has so far managed to get back $7.4bn out of the $10bn its clients invested in the Greensill funds, as it tries to pursue further action to recover the remainder of the client funds.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the high court action, but said: "Credit Suisse continues to prioritise maximising recovery for investors in the supply chain finance funds."

A spokesperson for SoftBank added: "After more than two years of attempting to shift blame for its own poor investment decisions, Credit Suisse has finally brought a claim - but, as expected, it is entirely without merit and will be defended vigorously."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

'End is in sight' for Woodford investors after 'excruciatingly long wait'

abrdn eyes split of private equity arm to attract bids - reports

More on Companies

There is no definite timeline for when investors are due to receive their share of the up to £235m, nor any guarantee they will ever see it.
Companies

The Woodford saga is far from over

1,417 days and counting

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 April 2023 • 3 min read
Waystone has signed definitive agreements to purchase the Irish and UK businesses of Link Fund Solutions, for an amount expected to total between £110m and £140m. 
Companies

Sale of Link Fund Solutions to comprise majority of Woodford redress

Completion targeted for October 2023

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 20 April 2023 • 3 min read
Michael Summersgill (pictured) is AJ Bell's chief executive.
Companies

AJ Bell Investments assets jump 70% to £3.9bn in last year

Record £500m quarterly inflows

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 20 April 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

The Woodford saga is far from over

20 April 2023 • 3 min read
02

FCA agrees up to £235m Woodford payout as settlement of Link Fund Solutions investigation

20 April 2023 • 3 min read
03

abrdn eyes split of private equity arm to attract bids - reports

20 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Number of top-performing funds increases fourfold in Q1 2023

20 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

'End is in sight' for Woodford investors after 'excruciatingly long wait'

20 April 2023 • 4 min read
06

Sale of Link Fund Solutions to comprise majority of Woodford redress

20 April 2023 • 3 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot