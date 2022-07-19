After several high-profile deals fall apart, what is next for M&A?

The reality is that while dealmakers have every intention to successfully conclude a merger or acquisition, there is always a risk of deals falling through. In fact, the failure rate of mergers and acquisitions is somewhere between 70% to 90%

In addition to Twitter, there are several other examples of leading deals that have collapsed, either for regulatory challenges, in the case of NVIDIA and SoftBank Group (SBG) or because of failing to account for cultural differences, as was the case for America Online and Time Warner in 2001.

The reasons for failed deals differ and are invariably linked to the original motives underpinning each deal. Such motives for M&A range from better economies of scale to vertical integration, value creation, and heightened market share through to revenue motives and establishing a presence in new geographies.

Where is M&A heading?

Elon Musk has certainly sparked public interest in M&A deals, leading to questions over regulations, public valuations, and the point at which a party can walk away from a deal without penalty. This is also happening at a time when global M&A volume has dropped, 21% in H1 2022 compared to the same period last year.

And while it is not out of the ordinary for M&A deals to collapse, the fallout between Musk and Twitter is somewhat isolated from the broader market. Taking a step back, there are important trends on the horizon of which dealmakers and the wider financial market need to be aware.

According to a survey by Datasite, most UK M&A professionals are bullish about deal activity over the next 12 months, with 71% anticipating an increase. When it comes to deal types, many expect the bigger increase to be in debt financing (50%) and transformational acquisitions or mergers (43%).

Yet, there are challenges stemming from the current economic climate. UK dealmakers believe the Russia-Ukraine war (33%), as well as inflation and the cost of capital (19%), are factors likely to prevent a deal from closing before the end of 2022.

What is more, the median length of time for a new deal, or asset sale or merger, to launch and close on Datasite's platform, which facilitates about 13,000 deals annually, has increased in the first half of this year by 5% year-over-year. But what is even more interesting is that deal preparation time is also rising, up 31%, for the same time frame. In other words, dealmakers may be waiting for better market conditions for final deal valuations or to make announcements.

The research shows the long-term outlook for M&A activity is positive, though rising inflation and geopolitical tensions pose immediate challenges, particularly in the day-to-day operation of businesses. There are different ways of overcoming these challenges. For example, tightening liquidity conditions and a shift in focus from growth to cash-flow may drive some consolidation in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sector, especially among emerging companies and start-ups, some of which are fighting for survival.

At the same time, dealmakers say they are working harder than ever and using more technology. A full 68% of respondents in Datasite's survey said that recent market events have increased their day-to-day workload, and 47% are putting a greater focus on technology to boost productivity.

An era of public M&A deals?

Social media and rapid dissemination of information can quickly shift market sentiment towards businesses. On this basis, M&A activities which play out in the public limelight open themselves up to a new set of challenges which can affect valuations and shareholder sentiment. Deals which play out in the media carry more risk, and ultimately increase the chances of them failing before completion.

This contrasts with digital deal rooms which can effectively ensure due diligence is carried out in a confidential manner. It may sound less exciting than the Musk-Twitter fallout, but it certainly provides better assurances to all parties involved in a deal.