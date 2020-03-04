SLI
Nimmo's team to gain three funds after Aberdeen transfer
Focusing on small-cap equities
SLI's MyFolio funds make first ever foray into global corporate bonds
Run by Bambos Hambi
How MiFID II research changes will affect small-cap funds
Under-researched area
SLI's Moore buys into the 'new religion' in the resources sector
Allocated to six companies
OMGI tops Q3 Pridham Report with almost £1bn in net retail sales
Rathbones joins the top ten
Standard Life hit by further GARS outflows but 'eager for next chapter' as Aberdeen merger looms
Total outflows of £3.7bn
Henderson hires former SLI US equities head for global team
Spent seven years at SLI
SLI GARS caught out by Asia outperformance in Q1
Fund flat over the quarter
SLI head of equities David Cumming to exit
Stan Pearson to become acting head of equities
Update: Aberdeen and Standard Life shares soar as groups confirm £11bn merger plans
Joint venture would see Gilbert and Skeoch as co-CEOs
SLI suffers £3.8bn outflows from multi-asset funds during 'challenging' 2016
Overall outflows for year £700m
Brazil, US small caps and Korean won: SLI GARS team's 2017 trades
Focus on emerging markets and equities
Revealed: The best (and worst) selling funds of 2016
Fundsmith tops the list
SLI hires former Aberdeen AM global investment head Struthers
Replacing retiring Bill Lambert
SLI GARS team positions fund for China rebalancing
Likely to have slower growth going forward
SLI's James moves overweight financials for first time in six years
Amid 2017 European election uncertainty
SLI expands corporate bond range with short-dated fund
Addition to eight-strong range
SLI GARS' credit positions push Q3 performance back into positive territory
Seen two quarters of negative returns
SLI property manager Shaw: How Brexit fallout was worse than financial crisis
Fund re-opened this week
SLI opens Singapore office with real estate focus
Investing in Asia Pacific property
SLI expands EMD team with JPMAM hire
Working as currency specialist
Update: SLI to re-open UK Real Estate PAIF on 17 October
Suspended trading on 4 July
Have lessons from the financial crisis been forgotten with the passage of time?
Eight years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers' triggered the global financial collapse, fund managers reveal the biggest lessons learned and those which remain on the horizon and are continuing to threaten the asset management industry.