Ward: Latest BoE inflation figures are barely credible
Bank of England governor Mervyn King yesterday set out his reasons for the overshoot of CPI inflation last month in a letter to new Chancellor George Osborne. They were all dubious, says Henderson chief economist Simon Ward.

Henderson's Ward spies end to Govt bank bailouts

Profitability at the UK's major banks over the next three years may be sufficient to cover impairment charges and even allow for some addition to capital, effectively ruling out any future need for Government bail-outs, Henderson's Simon Ward says.