UK's onshore economy never double dipped - Ward
The UK economy never experienced a 'double-dip' recession, if offshore oil figures are stripped out of the data, said Henderson Global Investors' economist Simon Ward.
Henderson's Ward: The UK should still be AAA
The UK should still be a AAA credit by current definitions as the risk of a default is virtually non-existent, Henderson's Simon Ward has said.
Ward: Gilts are not pricing in Japanese-style deflation
Henderson chief economist Simon Ward has said the sharp fall in gilt yields does not indicate the UK is headed for a Japan-style deflationary environment.
Henderson's Ward: US bond bubble could burst
The combination of high valuations for US bonds and large retail inflows suggests a bubble about to burst, says Henderson's Simon Ward.
VIDEO: Ward dismisses need for more QE
Ward: Is the global economy about to 'double dip'?
Henderson chief economist Simon Ward questions whether monetary tightening and fiscal cutbacks could send the global economy into a ‘double dip' recession.
Ward: Bank of England 'must raise rates'
Henderson chief economist Simon Ward believes the Bank of England must stop ignoring strong UK inflation and raise interest rates.
Ward believes unloved yen could strengthen further
Henderson chief economist Simon Ward believes the yen, rather than the US dollar, could be the big winner from a loss of confidence in the euro.
Ward: Latest BoE inflation figures are barely credible
Bank of England governor Mervyn King yesterday set out his reasons for the overshoot of CPI inflation last month in a letter to new Chancellor George Osborne. They were all dubious, says Henderson chief economist Simon Ward.
Henderson's Ward spies end to Govt bank bailouts
Profitability at the UK's major banks over the next three years may be sufficient to cover impairment charges and even allow for some addition to capital, effectively ruling out any future need for Government bail-outs, Henderson's Simon Ward says.
GDP exaggerates recession says Ward
Henderson New Star chief economist Simon Ward says patterns in previous recessions suggest the depth of the current downturn may have been overstated.
Risks remain in global economy says Ward
Strengthening global money supply and increasing activity are positive signs but real economic risks persist warns Henderson's Simon Ward.