short selling
FCA fines investment house over Premier Oil short disclosure
Fined £873,118 for failing to disclose position
Short selling spikes in March as coronavirus crisis deepens
Up 40% year on year
The long and the short of it: Crisis puts shorting in the spotlight
Calls for a ban growing louder amid Covid-19 impact
'Big Short' Steve Eisman: Why every sector has its own 'mafia'
Manager on the forces behind the scenes that determine markets
Hargreaves Lansdown sells out of Burford in Select range admitting 'we may have been wrong'
'Questions unanswered' following Muddy Waters attack
Numis Securities rubbishes Muddy Waters' Burford Capital claims
Reiterates 'buy' recommendation
Update: Burford replaces CEO's wife as finance director in attempt to calm Muddy Waters spat
Shares dropped more than 50% following Muddy Waters attack
Burford Capital defends itself and Invesco against short-selling attack
'Throwing in Woodford for headline value'
Invesco considering legal options after attack from US short-seller
Mark Barnett criticised
Hedge funds up short positions against Woodford Patient Capital
Share price hit
Crispin Odey sees big gains as bearish positions begin to pay off
Up 19.9% this year
UK's most-shorted stocks: High street brands top the list
Research from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management